MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As faith-based organizations had to quickly move online during COVID-19, they sought new tools to extend their ministry. Now, as they begin returning to in-person services, many organizations are realizing that online ministry represents an important extension of their mission that's here to stay and technology can help manage a safe return to the new ways of worship.
A leading provider of technology and payment solutions to more than 25,000 faith-based organizations across the U.S., Vanco has experienced rapid growth this year as more faith-based organizations seek online giving solutions. Following discussions with both loyal customers of 20 years and new ones of 20 days, the Vanco team quickly developed a new app, Vanco Mobile, to serve as a virtual hub to connect members and leaders of faith-based organizations even more deeply in a hybrid faith world.
Through Vanco Mobile, members can connect, donate, plan and share in new ways that foster community, while faith leaders can be assured that their ministry continues, albeit in new forms.
"Our loyal customers of 20 years have tangible and immediate work to do to help their communities and continue the work of their ministry," said Shawn Boom, CEO of Vanco. "The ministry and mission haven't shifted, but the way people come together is dramatically different. We are seeing renewed optimism for the future as our communities of faith come back together to serve, worship and embrace new technology as a centerpiece of the church going forward."
Vanco Mobile helps faith leaders connect with their members beyond the walls of a building by centralizing and streamlining communications, encouraging small group conversations, fostering personal connections and giving to the ministries of the church. This simple-to-use app provides a single hub for:
- Safe return to in-person or virtual events.
- Secure and simple eGiving (offered through Vanco's tools for faith-based organizations).
- Easy communication with committees and small groups.
- One-on-one connection with members.
Pastor Scott Musselman with Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Jefferson City, Missouri, was eager to add Vanco Mobile to his plans to serve his congregation when lockdowns began earlier this year. "This is exactly what we were looking for, and I can't believe it's free," he said. "Our members are using Vanco Mobile to create their own profiles, communicate with each other and give — all in one location."
Musselman sees the app continuing to be a vital part of his ministry even after restrictions are lifted. "I don't want to lose the folks who are more engaged online now," he added.
"It's our hope that many congregations, like Pastor Musselman's, will embrace a future that includes digital outreach and worship," Boom said. "As faith-based communities strive to adapt to the 'new normal,' technology will play a role in the church of the future, and we are committed to offering Vanco Mobile for free to all churches.
"Our goal is to help all faith-based organizations not only survive but thrive through these crisis-filled times and beyond," he said.
Learn more about Vanco Mobile.
About Vanco
Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables educational organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 40,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.