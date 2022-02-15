DENVER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinaquest, the leading Salesforce-based independent software vendor specializing in college and university advancement, has brought Vanderbilt University fully live and in production with its Advancement Cloud software. The Advancement Cloud launch completes a transition for Vanderbilt University from 20-year legacy systems to an innovative, future-proof CRM environment.
As an elite private institution managing hundreds of thousands of alumni, student, volunteer, and donor relationships, Vanderbilt needs a modern CRM capable of integrating with the latest digital tools in fundraising, marketing, and constituent communication. Vanderbilt selected Advancement Cloud based on product value, team expertise, and implementation capabilities. The Affinaquest team delivered the Vanderbilt launch months earlier than initial projections through a rapid implementation supported by a team with a combined 400 years of advancement experience. SSB acquired Affinaquest in June 2021 and later rebranded the entire organization as Affinaquest in a recent press announcement.
Vanderbilt sees the Salesforce platform and Advancement Cloud software as critical to fulfilling its organizational missions. "Bringing Development and Alumni Relations, IT, and Affinaquest together was critical to our success. Together with my counterpart in DAR, Assistant Vice Chancellor Jill Baltz, we were able to work as one team. We left behind numerous legacy systems and now Affinaquest is accessible on multiple platforms, allowing us to quickly access constituent data and view reports and dashboards all in one system. This truly changes the game for us as we move into a culture of continuous improvement," says Jason Reusch, Senior Director at Vanderbilt University Information Technology. "We put our faith in the Affinaquest team to take on this project and our ambitious expectations, and they delivered."
Affinaquest continues to set the industry benchmark for fully live CRM implementations in higher education advancement. "Working with the organized, informed, and motivated group at Vanderbilt allowed us to combine forces effectively and complete the process in record time," explains James Werner, EVP, Advancement at Affinaquest. "Advancement Cloud will offer the insight and tools to support the Vanderbilt team as they grow, and they can trust that their specific needs as an advancement institution have been incorporated into the software's design."
Affinaquest was named the 2020 Salesforce Education Partner of the Year and has worked with over 50 higher education institutions, academic health science centers and select non-profits. To learn more about Advancement Cloud, visit https://affinaquest.com.
About Affinaquest
Affinaquest is the leading data management and analytics company combining institutional advancement and collegiate athletics in the higher education marketplace. It offers a suite of cloud CRM and data warehousing technology and data management, analytics, and data enrichment services. Affinaquest's cloud technology elegantly empowers its clients in elevating constituent engagement, maximizing business performance, and delivering meaningful data-driven outcomes. Affinaquest has offices in Denver, Nashville, and Reston, Virginia. For more information, go to Affinaquest.com.
