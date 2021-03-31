CARY, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Software, a predictive supply chain planning platform, today announced that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked Vanguard as a Leader in the 2021 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix. Vanguard is acknowledged for its end-to-end, AI-based supply chain solution, Vanguard Predictive Planning™, which is dedicated to solving complex supply chain challenges.
In this Technology Value Matrix, Nucleus Research evaluated Supply Chain Planning vendors based on their value to customers through the functionality and usability of the platform. The research is intended to serve as a snapshot of the Supply Chain Planning technology market in 2021 and to help inform companies on what is to be expected in the future based on present investments.
"Nucleus expects that Vanguard's flexibility and vertical expertise will continue to drive strong returns for their clients, which will contribute to Vanguard's position on future editions of the Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix," said Andrew MacMillen, Lead Research Analyst on the report. "The Vanguard platform can easily scale to handle enterprise-grade data loads, enabling customers to holistically analyze their value chains. Vanguard enables end users to collaborate, accelerating analysis and decision-making."
Nucleus Research commended Vanguard for its investments into its native data integrations, allowing customers to incorporate upstream and downstream information into short-term plans and long-term strategic work. This combined with Vanguard's artificial intelligence and machine-learning enhancements helps clients create resilient supply chains, even during a time of crisis.
"Vanguard Software is proud to be recognized by Nucleus as a leader in supply chain planning," said Neal Goffman, COO of Vanguard Software. "With supply chains experiencing unprecedented levels of disruption over the past year, nothing is more important that helping companies achieve their business goals through resilient planning. Our market-leading supply chain planning platform enables our clients to achieve breakaway performance through decision-centric, collaborative, unified, and probabilistic planning."
About Vanguard Software
Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to reduce overstocks, optimize inventory distribution, reduce supply costs with an agile platform based on advanced algorithmic modeling. Based in Cary, North Carolina, Vanguard Software makes every supply chain more resilient through better forecasting, scheduling, and replenishment. To learn more, visit Vanguard Predictive Planning™.
About Nucleus Research
Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.
