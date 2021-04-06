CARY, N.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furthering their growth momentum of 2020, Vanguard Software, a predictive supply chain planning platform, announces the launch of their newly redesigned website, http://www.vanguardsw.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information and resources.
The primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. There was a specific focus on making it easier for users, customers, and partners to learn and locate information about and examples of Vanguard Predictive Planning™ successes.
"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, partners, and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of Vanguard's solutions," said Neal Goffman, COO of Vanguard Software. "This website redesign will truly position Vanguard as the market leading solution for supply chain planning, allowing for easy access to resources and demos with supply chain experts."
Fountain Tire Improve Forecast Accuracy by 15% with Vanguard
Fountain Tire, one of Canada's premier tire and automotive service networks with more than 160 locations, was finding that their forecasting method was becoming increasingly inadequate, preventing them from achieving high forecast accuracy.
Fountain Tire selected Vanguard Predictive Planning™ for its capability of performing quick, detailed and AI-based SKU level forecasting.
Since implementing Vanguard Predictive Planning™, Fountain tire has improved forecast accuracy by 15%.
"Integrating forecasts into our processes used to consume at least a day and was never completed in a consistent matter," said Ken Miller, Director of Inventory of Fountain Tire. "With Vanguard, we can now integrate our forecasts seamlessly in a matter of minutes and manage these forecasts uniformly across all desired product categories."
To read more about Fountain Tire's success, download the case study.
About Vanguard Software
Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to reduce overstocks, optimize inventory distribution, and reduce supply costs with an agile platform based on advanced algorithmic modeling. Based in Cary, North Carolina, Vanguard Software makes every supply chain more resilient through better forecasting, scheduling, and replenishment. To learn more, visit Vanguard Predictive Planning™.
Media Contact
Ian Lloyd, Vanguard Software, 919.859.4101, ian.lloyd@vanguardsw.com
SOURCE Vanguard Software