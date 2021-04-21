CARY, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard, a global supply chain planning platform, announces its partnership with MES, Inc., a global sourcing and supply-chain management company serving manufacturers worldwide. MES selected Vanguard to modernize their supply chain planning with a cloud-native platform that brought AI-based forecasting, intelligent automation, and collaboration to their expanding business.
"At MES, we manage thousands of SKUs across a global supply chain and are growing swiftly. We found Vanguard's platform to be the ideal solution to help us scale our extensive parts catalog while also improving our forecast accuracy. Moving to a cloud-native, collaborative platform saves us massive amounts of time, eliminates data lag, and gives us a single source of truth for strategic planning," said Hiten Shah, Chief Executive Officer at MES, Inc.
Prior to enlisting Vanguard, MES largely relied on a system of Excel macros for demand planning, which could not update quickly, dominated planners' time, and were not able to scale with their rapidly multiplying SKU assortment. Vanguard's cloud-native platform gave MES planners the rapid updates, automated workflows, broad range of forecast methodologies, and unique Collaboration Hub™ features needed to intelligently scale their global supply chain planning. MES teams were impressed with the power and speed of the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ AI engine, it's highly configurable UI, integrations with other platforms, and customizable workflows.
"Vanguard is thrilled that MES selected us as their partner to drive more accurate forecasts based on intelligent planning and collaboration. We are proud that the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform is helping to drive MES's further growth in global manufacturer supply through AI-based forecasting and resilient demand planning," said Neal Goffman, Chief Operating Officer at Vanguard Software.
Looking ahead, MES expects the Vanguard partnership to further improve their forecasting speed and accuracy, increase alignment through collaboration and reporting, and outperform their demand growth using predictive, AI-based intelligence for optimized global supply chain planning.
About MES, Inc.
MES Inc., founded in 2007 as a marketing and engineering solution provider, serves as a globally-known solution provider for the supply chain management. A brainchild of the Indian-born entrepreneur, Hiten Shah, this company is changing the course of supply chain management. MES has offices in India, China, Europe, Japan, Vietnam and Mexico and has been recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.
About Vanguard Software
Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Global Fortune 500 to mid-market companies across every major industry rely on the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to optimize end-to-end integrated business planning and deliver more resilient supply chains. Vanguard's advanced algorithmic modeling, automated workflows, and cloud-based collaboration enable companies to save time, reduce costs, and achieve unprecedented certainty across their demand, supply, sales and financial planning. Based in Cary, North Carolina, Vanguard Software empowers you to be resilient. To find out more visit http://www.vanguardsw.com.
Media Contact
Ian Lloyd, Vanguard Software, 919.859.4101, ian.lloyd@vanguardsw.com
SOURCE Vanguard Software