CARY, N.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Software, a predictive supply chain planning platform, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with an "Honorable Mention" in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report.
The 2021 report evaluated vendors against 15 criteria critical for supply chain planning leaders and, additionally, interviewed 139 customers to evaluate solutions based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
"We're focused on helping our customers achieve their business goals through resilient planning and are proud to be recognized by Gartner for this, said Neal Goffman, COO of Vanguard Software. "We are very pleased to be on the "honorable mention" list in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions and remain committed to our continued customer growth and the advancement of our cloud-based, algorithmic, end-to-end predictive planning platform."
In the report, Gartner identifies three paradigms in supply chain planning: algorithmic planning, digital supply chain planning, and resilient planning. They state that "some SCP solutions market providers recognize these paradigm shifts and are responding to them in different ways, but many are doing so incrementally, as opposed to delivering major releases of functions in these areas." They also recommend leaders should focus on reducing the "four evils" of supply chain planning: uncertainty, bias, data (such as challenges with data availability, quality and age), and models (such as the accuracy of the model used for making decisions for planning and how reflective it is of real-world conditions).
Founded in 1995, Vanguard Software gives enterprises across industries the certainty that comes from resilient supply chain forecasting. The Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform optimizes end-to-end digital supply chain planning using an innovative combination of algorithmic modeling, automated workflows, and collaboration tools. From demand planning to integrated business planning, our software serves as a single source of truth to unify teams, saving them time, reducing costs, and increasing revenues.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report is released annually and assesses vendors in the market to help enterprises learn more about the tools available for improving their supply chain planning and business outcomes.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications. It does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of Gartner's research organization's opinions and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, concerning this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to reduce overstocks, optimize inventory distribution, reduce supply costs with an agile platform based on advanced algorithmic modeling. Based in Cary, North Carolina, Vanguard Software makes every supply chain more resilient through better forecasting, scheduling, and replenishment.
