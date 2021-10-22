SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaper Empire, a leading vape brand in Australia, has overhauled its online vape store in a move aimed at improving the shopping experience for all its customers across Australia and New Zealand.
The redesigned online store remains the primary channel through which adult consumers can purchase Vaper Empire's wide range of premium vaping products, which include e-juice, vape kits, parts, and accessories.
Beyond the new appearance, the company's updated virtual storefront offers returning customers the ability to quickly place orders for products that they have previously purchased. This new feature is known as the "Reorder" feature and it can be accessed directly from the homepage.
New product filters have been added to product category pages, making it easier than ever for shoppers to find the products that they're searching for. With the new product filters, shoppers can sort Vaper Empire's wide range of e-liquid flavours by selecting from any of the following preset filters:
- Tobacco
- Menthol
- Fruit
- Dessert
- Coffee & Beverage
"We are very excited for both our existing customers and new customers to experience our new online vape store, which we believe provides a better all-around shopping experience," said Jimmy Jones, Head of Global Strategy at Vaper Empire.
While new product images have replaced those previously used on Vaper Empire's online store, the products themselves remain the same premium quality vaping products that Vaper Empire customers have come to know.
About Vaper Empire
Founded in 2012, Vaper Empire has served the vaping community across Australia and New Zealand. Through the company's newly redesigned online store, adult consumers in AU and NZ can purchase Vaper Empire's vaping products, which include e-cigarettes, vape juice, replacement parts, and vape accessories.
To learn more, visit Vaper Empire's website at http://www.vaperempire.com.au.
Media Contact
Victor Johnson, Vaper Empire, 1 6039951651, victor@vaperempire.com.au
SOURCE Vaper Empire