CEDARBURG, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vapor Products Group announced today the issuance of a continuation patent on its Vapor Sentinel environmental remote monitoring system. The continuation on the patent previously awarded on January 7, 2020, further strengthens protections for the core sensor technologies integral to the Vapor Sentinel system and expands its application to broader industry needs.
The Vapor Sentinel Environmental Remote Monitoring System tracks the ongoing operation of vapor mitigation systems, providing 24/7/365 real-time monitoring to verify system functionality and confirm building occupants are safe from exposure to vapor intrusion. The system effectively addresses the liability management challenges associated with the traditional approach while providing a pathway to site closure that benefits the responsible party and provides peace of mind to building occupants. Likewise, the system facilitates redevelopment of contaminated sites by providing a cost-effective option to satisfy continuing obligations of the new owner or tenant.
"We are excited to see the updated patent further refining the technology and strengthening its presence in the industry as the leading solution for managing long-term liability associated with radon and chemical vapor intrusion sites," said Chris Bonniwell, President of Vapor Products Group.
The environmental monitoring and mitigation market is a multibillion-dollar industry. As of 2017, the U.S. EPA and its partners reported overseeing approximately 640,000 to 1,319,100 facilities to prevent releases into communities. However, no single comprehensive data source tracks the full extent of contaminated land in the United States.
"The Vapor Sentinel Environmental Remote Monitoring System with its updated core sensor technology is an important resource for our clients seeking to gain closure on contaminated sites. The expansion of this technology provides a more efficient and effective solution for satisfying continuing obligations to maintain CERCLA liability defenses and meet broader industry needs," said David Gillay, Partner at Barnes & Thornburg and head of the Remediation, Redevelopment, and Environmental Transaction practice groups for the firm.
Key features of the system include: 24/7/365 real-time monitoring, user-defined condition notifications, secure cloud-based data storage, reliable wireless connectivity, convenient client portal access, instant historical data access, customized automated reporting, durable weathertight enclosure, quick and easy installation, and proprietary patented technology. Full specifications for the system can be found at VaporSentinel.com.
