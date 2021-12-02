VIENNA, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varada Consulting's CEO and Founder, Tori Draude, has been selected for the inaugural Forbes Next 1000 list, recognizing America's top innovators and inspiring small business leaders who are redefining what it means to build and run a business. Tori is amongst the first 250 honorees to be announced and has been featured in the "Enterprise Technology" category for her pioneering work in national security and government modernization.
Varada Consulting is an award-winning Woman-Owned and Small Disadvantaged Business that implements data-driven solutions and emerging technologies to fulfill the unique demands and challenges of the federal government. Tori founded her company in 2017, leveraging over 21 years of IT and Defense industry experience and leadership positions at various Fortune 500 companies to build a diverse, innovative, and cost-effective team that now supports numerous agencies, including the Executive Office of the President, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Defense Intelligence Agency, and Department of Veterans Affairs.
Tori has always had a passion for supporting the federal government and is constantly leaning into new frontiers, which has been instrumental to the growth of her business. Since its founding in 2017, Varada Consulting has been internationally recognized for its innovation and continues to enhance its suite of IT capabilities to better serve the public sector. Today, agencies can lean on Varada Consulting as a true strategic partner, leveraging their expertise in the areas of data analytics, cybersecurity, IT modernization, engineering support, and DevOps - among other next-gen technologies to meet their mission objectives.
"I am grateful to be honored by Forbes Next 1000 which recognizes entrepreneurs and business leaders who are making change across industries. This is just the beginning!" Tori Draude, CEO, and Founder, Varada Consulting.
