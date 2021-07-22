VIENNA, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signaling a dedication to further strengthen its unique corporate culture, Varada Consulting's Founder and CEO, Tori Draude has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This is the world's largest CEO-driven initiative to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
Tori Draude joins the CEOs of nearly 2,000 leading companies and business organizations from around the country in taking the CEO Action pledge. CEOs who sign the pledge commit to foster a more inclusive workplace by cultivating environments that support open dialogue on complex and difficult conversations; implementing and expanding unconscious bias education and training; sharing best-known diversity and inclusion practices; and engaging the board of directors in the development and evaluation of inclusion and diversity strategies.
"I am proud that Varada Consulting is committed to cultivating a work environment where we recognize that each employee is unique - not only in race, religion, or upbringing, but in education, life experiences, and point of view," said Tori Draude, CEO and Founder of Varada Consulting. "Embracing and creating a diverse and all-inclusive environment in the workplace is about acknowledging and exercising our differences to foster a space for connection, professional development, and collaboration with one another to stimulate innovation, create opportunities for advancement, and drive business growth."
Varada Consulting represents the federal industry, where diversity hiring is more important than ever for federal contractors. The most common ethnicity in the federal space is White, which makes up 77.4% of all government contractors. Comparatively, there are 14.4% of the Hispanic or Latino ethnicity and 3.5% of the Black or African American ethnicity. "By joining together, we hope to lead critical conversations for minorities in the federal workplace and create a more diverse and inclusive environments. We have the opportunity—and responsibility—to play a meaningful role in addressing and advancing such an important societal issue," said Tori Draude.
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries across the U.S. and millions of employees. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com, which lists more than 1,400 actions that signatories are taking to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.
About Varada Consulting LLC.
As a WOSB/SDB, Varada Consulting offers highly customized IT capabilities from the identification, development, and implementation of the latest technologies to procuring specialized talent in the most challenging opportunities to support the mission objectives of the federal government. To learn more about how Varada Consulting can help your business, contact us today at https://varadaconsulting.com/
