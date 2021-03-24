TEL AVIV, Israel, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varada, a data lake query acceleration innovator, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "DataOps Platform of the Year" award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.
Varada gives clients the tools to operationalize all available data, delivering blazingly fast responses to any query. Using machine learning, Varada leverages a combination of big data indexing and caching to accelerate queries and meet business requirements directly on the customer data lake, avoiding data duplication and modeling. This breakthrough is made possible by Varada's groundbreaking indexing technology, drastically reducing query execution time, data scanned, and the required compute resources.
"Varada's unique approach and innovative technology solution delivers much needed relief to organizations facing myriad data challenges, helping them simplify data ops management and delivering more control over cost of query acceleration," said Eran Vanounou, CEO at Varada. "By delivering a self-optimizing data stack and enabling all data consumers to easily and interactively query any data, we help data teams better define workload priorities, business requirements, and budget."
The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.
"Varada is helping companies reliant on big data analytics take control of their budgets and business requirements with zero time-to-market," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Varada's data-ops platform empowers different stakeholders to get what they need - any query, any time, any data, any performance requirements directly on their data lake, without compromising control. We're honored to award them DataOps Platform of the Year honors at this year's Data Breakthrough Awards for their innovative approach that's helping companies better secure and utilize their data."
Varada eliminates data silos, giving companies the tools to use all of their available data without ceding control of any of it. The company's data virtualization platform runs in the customer's cloud environment and serves as a dynamic and adaptive acceleration layer on top of the data lake. Organizations retain full control of their data, avoid vendor lock-in, and eliminate the expense of additional ETLs and storage. With 'dynamic indexing' Varada accelerates and optimizes analytics workloads with 'zero data ops,' delivering rapid query responses with deep visibility into workload behavior and performance, as well as resource utilization.
About Varada
The Varada mission is to enable data practitioners to go beyond the traditional limitations imposed by data infrastructure and instead zero in on the data and answers they need—with complete control over performance, cost and flexibility. In Varada's world of big data, every query can find its optimal plan, with no prior preparation and no bottlenecks, providing consistent performance at a petabyte scale. Varada was founded by veterans of the Dell EMC XtremIO core team, and is dedicated to leveraging the data lake architecture to take on the challenge of data and business agility. Varada has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Data Management report by Gartner, Inc. For more information, visit: https://varada.io/
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
