VANCOUVER, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varasset, a software company supporting power and communications companies, today announced that it has completed a successful Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit conducted by Moss Adams, with verification in SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
SOC 2 audits examine service organization controls relevant to security, availability and processing integrity. Systems, HR confidentiality and privacy are examined in detail. The exam determines a company's implementation of critical security policies and proof of compliance over an extended period.
Varasset completed their SOC 2 Type 2 audit with no exceptions. In this audit, Moss Adams was able to give reasonable assurance that Varasset upholds its service commitment and system requirements based on the applicable trust service criteria.
"With the American power grid under constant threat of cyber-attack, we felt responsible to assure a strong standard of organizational security to our clients," said Jeff Tompkins, co-founder and CEO of Varasset. "Completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a strong credential to prove Varasset's commitment to protecting the security, availability, confidentiality and privacy of our customers and products."
This SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides Varasset's clients an additional level of assurance that their records and data are handled properly.
About Varasset
Varasset's software products are implemented in power utilities, telecommunication and cable companies across the US. Varasset's enterprise work and asset management software supports capital construction, repair, and preventive maintenance projects from start to finish, with complete insight into workers, materials, costs and vendors at every stage. Varasset also provides targeted work management solutions. It is the leading software platform for managing joint use and colocation on utility poles and other assets.
Varasset's core functionality includes:
- Enterprise work order, project management and asset management
- Targeted solutions, such as utility pole joint use, 5G colocation and streetlight management
- REST API for integration with Esri and other platforms
- Business intelligence and data analysis
