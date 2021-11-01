ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VariQ Corporation is a premier provider of Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, and Cloud services to federal, state, and local governments. VariQ designs and integrates intelligent solutions in information technology, harnessing advanced methodologies to develop secure and effective systems. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rivet Logic Corporation, VariQ also provides digital experience services through its leading design, consulting, and systems integration firm focused on helping major enterprises to build riveting digital experiences using leading open source and cloud-based software platforms. For more information about VariQ's services, visit us at http://www.variq.com and http://www.rivetlogic.com
VariQ announced it has joined the Kahua ecosystem as a Certified Solution Provider to deliver solutions on the Kahua Platform. Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. With the industry's only low-code application platform, customers and partners can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build new apps to run their business at peak efficiency today, and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate.
Kahua comes with a wide variety of benefits and solutions for modern construction management. Through Kahua, Rivet Logic wants to help companies with large capital programs to reinvent, and build new riveting digital experiences, and manage their capital assets leveraging industry leading technology.
The new partnership represents a strategic fit, allowing VariQ and Rivet Logic to expand their service offerings for their commercial and government clients to include digital experience solutions that leverage and extend the core functionality of Kahua.
"Rivet Logic is excited to work with construction and property management project management technology leaders, enabling our organization to provide those clients with the resources and support they need to connect digital experiences that transform their businesses," said Kevin Kutzavitch, Executive Vice President at Rivet Logic. "This partnership with Kahua, combined with VariQ and Rivet Logic's expert consulting services and enterprise solutions, is critical to delivering on this mission. We are enthusiastic about The Kahua Platform and see great potential for driving customer success together with our commercial and government clients," said Ben Edson, CEO at VariQ and Rivet Logic.
"The need for organizations to move fast and operate in a modern way is more important than ever before," said Joe Guzman Vice President, Partner Development at Kahua. "Today's businesses require flexible, scalable and secure solutions for managing their capital portfolios, and we're excited to partner with VariQ and Rivet Logic to provide the market with innovative solutions as their work through their digital portfolio transformations."
To learn more about Rivet Logic's Kahua consulting services, visit https://rivetlogic.com/services/partners/kahua
About VariQ Corporation
Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, VariQ is a premier provider of Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, and Cloud services to federal, state, and local governments. VariQ designs and integrates intelligent solutions in information technology, harnessing advanced methodologies to develop secure and effective systems. For more information about VariQ's services, visit us at http://www.variq.com.
About Rivet Logic Corporation
Rivet Logic is an award-winning consulting, design, and systems integration firm that helps leading organizations build riveting digital experiences, and the solutions to manage and optimize them. Digital experiences that engage all types of users – customers, employees, all stakeholders. With offices throughout the USA, Rivet Logic serves clients across a wide range of industries. Visit us at http://rivetlogic.com
Media Contact
Kevin Kutzavitch, Rivet Logic Corporation, +1 (703) 955-3480, kevin.kutzavitch@rivetlogic.com
SOURCE VariQ Corporation