ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its response to help families through school closures due to COVID-19, Varsity Tutors today announced the launch of online Small Group Tutoring—a new product that enables families or classmates to form their own virtual classroom and to share the cost of live, interactive tutoring led by a subject matter expert.
As schools close to combat the spread of coronavirus, parents are seeking ways to preserve the familiar classroom experience for their children, including camaraderie with their peers. Small Group Tutoring provides students from the same school or class with the opportunity to learn together online, as well as to receive highly personalized instruction for less.
Groups of up to seven classmates are placed together in an interactive online learning environment that gives students a sense of normalcy and allows friends to stay in touch. Students are matched with an expert tutor who is handpicked based on the group's specific academic needs. For parents, it makes access to high-quality instruction more affordable and convenient, while also mitigating academic slide.
"Study after study has shown that learning in small groups increases engagement and builds confidence in students," said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors. "With Small Group Tutoring, parents can also share the costs evenly during this time of economic uncertainty. This new offering delivers a high level of personalization, lets your student maintain school relationships, and enables them to spend more hours getting help from an expert at a reasonable cost. It's an online learning model that truly benefits everyone."
Built for online learning, Varsity Tutors' award-winning Live Learning Platform includes live video chat, a shared workboard, subject-specific tools like a document editor or mathboard, over 200,000 practice problems, and features like session recording. The result is a rich group learning experience in which students and tutor feel like they're sitting at the same table.
Parents and students should visit www.varsitytutors.com/small-group-tutoring to learn more and to form their own Small Group Tutoring sessions.
Earlier this month, Varsity Tutors also launched its free Virtual School Day—a remote learning program that includes live, online classes and educational resources intended to help parents fill their kid's day with enriched learning. Virtual School Day provides students with over 30 hours per week of free live, online instruction. Each class is led by an expert tutor with experience in the course topic, as well as familiarity with virtual instruction. Classes refresh weekly, with age-appropriate options for grades K-12.
About Varsity Tutors
Varsity Tutors is a Live Learning Platform that seamlessly connects learners to experts in more than 2,500 subjects. Our mission as a company is simple—we help people learn. Since 2007, we've been investing in online learning technology, built new to the world capabilities, and assembled some of the most talented educators across the U.S. to help deliver that mission for hundreds of thousands of students. Amidst school closures and the potential for a prolonged amount of time out of the classroom due to COVID-19, our mission has become more important than ever. As a company we feel it is critical that these resources be readily available at this time of great need.