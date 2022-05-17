VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, has recently earned the Controllers Council Seal of Approval™ for the IT and Cloud Services category based on ratings from a community of more 90,000 Controllers, CFOs and other corporate finance professionals.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, has recently earned the Controllers Council Seal of Approval™ for the IT and Cloud Services category based on ratings from a community of more 90,000 Controllers, CFOs and other corporate finance professionals.
The Controllers Council Seal of Approval program includes an application process, a screening algorithm, along with confidential and anonymous surveys of community end users and subject matter experts to identify and rate services, solutions and products used in accounting, finance and organization-wide. Brands that achieve the highest rating thresholds are granted the rights to license the Seal of Approval badge.
For Controllers Council members and subscribers, and other corporate finance professionals that visit the website, the Seal of Approval helps identify and evaluate brands that have been vetted and rated for performance by their peers. Executives can visit the Controllers Council Seal of Approval website page to view Seal of Approval brands by category, and drill-down for more information.
"The Controllers Council Seal of Approval program leverages the power and authenticity of subject matter experts and peers in our growing community", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The Seal of Approval is a win-win for members, subscribers, and brands that achieve the highest ratings."
"VAST is honored to be recognized with the Controllers Council Seal of Approval. This reinforces the performance and effectiveness of our industry-leading cloud services and management," said Bob Swanson, President at VAST.
About VAST
VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.
ABOUT Controllers Council
Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform for Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, peer interaction, recognition and more. Programs include CPE training, a national Career Center, the certified professional controller (CPC), webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, research studies, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council produces the annual Controller of the Year awards, Peer Roundtables, and now the Seal of Approval program. For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.
