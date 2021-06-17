DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAST, a leader in Data Protection, IT Infrastructure Management, and Optimization of On-Premise and Cloud Computing Operations, has announced today it has achieved the Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status.
Microsoft Gold-Certified partners have a high level of competence and expertise with Microsoft technologies as well as have best-in-class capabilities for deploying a particular Microsoft business solution. By achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status, VAST demonstrates its technical capabilities in deploying, migrating, and maintaining cloud applications and services on Microsoft Azure, helping customers make use of secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions.
"Attaining Gold level with regard to Microsoft Cloud is a great achievement as VAST increasingly works with our customers on both their strategies around the usage of Azure, and also Microsoft 365, the world's leading productivity tool set. Gold Partners represent the top one to two percent of Microsoft partner base, and this confirms VAST's commitment to these transformative technologies," states Bob Swanson, President at VAST.
The Microsoft Partner Network is designed to make resources available to a wide variety of technology companies so they can build a business around Microsoft technologies. The addition of Gold Partner status is part of an ongoing, initiative to expand VAST's focus to the public cloud in addition to traditional on-premise services.
About VAST
VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.
Media Contact
