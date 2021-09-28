ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vatic Outsourcing LLC, a premier Atlanta-based telecommunications consulting and mobility management company, announced this week that the company is continuing in a tradition of innovation in the industry by leveraging robotic process automation, or RPA, to enhance their existing services.
Using RPA software solutions from UiPath™, Vatic is able to automate repetitive, manual tasks that would normally be performed by human staff members. These software robots can perform a variety of tasks and functions similarly to humans, but can perform the work much faster and with fewer errors.
"The RPA software allows us to be more present with clients, and because it works 24/7, we can generate reports on weekends and holidays, so we're always delivering reports that are mistake-free and on time," said James Pencek, Business Intelligence Operations and Marketing Manager at Vatic.
What sets vatic apart from their competitors is their proprietary "Performance and Opportunities Dashboard," which supplies clients with analytics on a monthly basis. This dashboard outlines telecom activity data for client organizations, including:
-Spend by location
-Spend by vendor
-Changes in cost compared to the previous month
-Savings and cost avoidance
-Opportunities for future savings and efficiencies
-Any excess services
-Status of existing contracts
With the assistance of RPA software, Vatic will be able to generate the data that goes into this dashboard much more efficiently, allowing for an optimized customer experience.
"With less time spent manually inputting data, our TEM team will be able to spend more one-on-one time with clients, improving our customer service exponentially," Pencek said. "Not only will we be able to provide this data on an ongoing basis, but we will also be able to focus our efforts on streamlining costs and creating efficiencies, whether that be through negotiating contracts with vendors or helping clients locate the right telecommunications solutions to maximize productivity within their organization. This software is a great asset to us and we're excited to be able to better serve our clients."
