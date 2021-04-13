BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VaxAtlas, the leading software and vaccine management platform, today launched the VaxAtlas app, available for iOS and Android. The VaxAtlas app provides consumers with a digital and portable solution to securely store vaccination cards, organize vaccination records, receive alerts and booster notifications, then verify and share with any verification pass or organization when needed. For employers, the app offers access to reports and tools to manage employee vaccinations, information on return to work, COVID disease hotspots and preparedness for future outbreaks. VaxAtlas alleviates the complexity associated with vaccine record management, helping to support a return back to normal. In addition, the company announced a seed financing round led by B-Fore Capital and NFP Ventures. Financing will be used towards further development of the VaxAtlas vaccine management platform.
The VaxAtlas Vaccine Management platform's first product is a solution for consumers and employers to easily manage the COVID vaccination journey, and soon all vaccinations from beginning to end. Through the VaxAtlas app, users can eliminate forgotten or lost paperwork by scanning CDC paper records, easily retrieve digitized vaccination cards and access a lifetime storage solution. Through a combination of vaccination information, claims data and national records, VaxAtlas prevents fraudulent records by verifying vaccination records as well as the user. The application offers secure alerts and notifications that will ensure preparedness for future boosters and notifications if safety issues arise from the administered vaccine. Unlike other 'vaccination passes' which may allow users to share with only one vendor, VaxAtlas users can share information with any organization, whether it's a verification pass, schools, entertainment venues, airlines or businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, the VaxAtlas enterprise solution gives employers the ability to track and monitor employees vaccination status and determine which parts of their organization need to be vaccinated, which have already been vaccinated and who might be in need of boosters.
VaxAtlas will also soon be launching a Travel Vaccination platform, Influenza vaccination platform and Seasonal and Age-related vaccine management platform. These products will include scheduling, securely storing and maintaining digital vaccination records and notification for future vaccination and preparedness for additional outbreaks or global pandemics.
"Verification will soon be a requirement for travel, work, venues, even schools and every state might have different rules and guidelines. We need one centralized system to ensure vaccinations and certifications are not lost and that personal information is securely stored", said Judi Korzec, VaxAtlas CEO. "It's more important than ever for people to have control over their health information, our system allows users to choose when, where and with whom they share their records".
"With the rapidly evolving landscape around vaccine distribution, it's critical to utilize solutions that make the distribution process as quick and seamless as possible," said Shawn Ellis, managing director of NFP Ventures. "VaxAtlas provides employers a solution for vaccine management for their employees in an easy to use app that offers comprehensive vaccine management, including COVID-19 vaccines. Clients have a timely opportunity to adopt the solution during an unprecedented vaccination effort and establish a long-term resource for tracking and organizing all vaccine records. We're excited to continue providing innovative tools and solutions that support our clients' needs today and into the future."
For more information and to download the app, visit www.vaxatlas.com
About VaxAtlas:
VaxAtlas Inc. provides consumers and employers a comprehensive and portable approach to vaccination and testing management. We work with employers, schools, entertainment venues, travel services and consumers to complete "the last mile" of the COVID-19 Vaccination.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaxatlas-launches-app-to-record-store-and-share-covid-vaccination-records-301267302.html
SOURCE VaxAtlas