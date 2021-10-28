HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Sparta as Chief Executive Officer in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Effective immediately he will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and spearhead its next phase of product innovation and global growth.
Sparta brings more than twenty-five years of proven leadership, operational expertise, and deep industry experience to Vbrick. In addition to serving as Chairman of Vbrick's Board of Directors since 2012, he has held multiple senior executive and board-level roles throughout his career at high-growth enterprise software and technology companies.
"Paul has played an instrumental role in Vbrick's evolution for nearly a decade and is uniquely qualified to lead us in delivering the full potential of Vbrick's comprehensive enterprise video platform," said Pete Chung, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, one of Vbrick's primary investors. "I am thrilled to welcome him as CEO at this pivotal moment, and I am supremely confident in his ability to drive momentum and significant growth opportunities."
"The addressable market for enterprise video platforms is huge and barely penetrated for mid-to-large sized companies. This is due to the heavy lift that video imposes on business via permissions, security, IP protection, and private network utilization. Vbrick removes these obstacles by providing a cloud-native enterprise video platform securely integrated with organizational policies, permissions, and network requirements, all while providing deep functionality. Vbrick is the only provider with the proven deployed ability to handle the unified streaming, video-on-demand, and management capabilities required by enterprises at scale. Vbrick unlocks the true power of video for enterprises."
Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more about Vbrick, visit vbrick.com.
