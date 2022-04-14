Widely used for television, streaming, events, and other video production, VCC Caller Queue manages incoming video callers and enables them to participate in live shows
PALISADES, N.Y., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VCC (The Video Call Center), an innovator in the remote production space, is announcing that it has significantly expanded its patent portfolio. VCC has been issued patents in the European Union (#3446445), Japan (#7023274), and South Korea (#2360662) for its Caller Queue process and system. The patent has further been allowed in Canada, Australia, and Israel. The new patent grants increase VCC's patent portfolio to twelve. VCC also has three allowed patents and an additional 10 patents pending worldwide.
The novel Caller Queue solution makes it possible to manage large numbers of participants, each using IP-based video calling from their smartphone or other devices to produce video shows. Caller Queue underpins the VCC AirFirst™ platform, making it possible to manage large numbers of participants, each using IP-based video calling from their smartphone or other devices to produce video shows. The approach is used to create television programs and other video productions that feature VIP remotes from anywhere, along with massive numbers of smartphone and laptop participants who are filtered and pre-screened by production teams
VCC powers IP remotes for live and taped productions, leveraging billions of internet-connected devices to extend reach, lower costs, and facilitate location-agnostic workflows. NFL Network, MLB, Turner, Discover, /TLC, Food Network, Bally Sports, FS1, NBA, NBCU, MSNBC, and others have used VCC's high-quality IP video connections to add depth and variety to their shows. VCC 2-way remotes provide flexible, green options for securing interviews and fans from anywhere. VCC expert staff and patented SaaS platform ensure long duration, stable, lag-free connections that encourage natural conversation without on-site crews, centralized studios, or control rooms.
Within the VCC ecosystem, Caller Queue is VCC's "green room in the cloud," a system that makes it easy for a show's producers to welcome, access, filter, and screen large numbers of audience member guests. Guests are held waiting in the wings where they can watch the show, ready to join the moment producers see the best opportunity. With AirFirst's social amplification feature, audience members become participants, and participants become promoters.
In addition to the new patents, the VCC portfolio also includes:
- US Patent 10,904,386, granted in January 2021, covers the VCC's Caller Queue® process.
- US Patent 9,654,731, granted in May 2017, expands coverage of the VCC's unique system for creating video caller-based television.
- US Patent 8,767,031, granted in 2014, covers foundational utility, systems, and process aspects for internet protocol video within video programming.
- People's Republic of China Patent #ZL 201380050976, granted in 2019, for technologies designed for TV production, particularly the management of multiple connections with video callers who use their smartphones, laptops, and PCs.
- Japan patent 6727196, granted in July 2020, covers the VCC's unique system for creating video caller-based television.
"While bringing a video caller to air is increasingly common, seeing it done well at scale is not," says VCC CEO Larry Thaler. "VCC's professional clients and patent offices worldwide recognize that VCC's intense focus on underlying processes that contribute to improved productivity, high quality, speed, and ease-of-use are unique. As VCC moves into new markets, this differentiation is valued for use in productions of all kinds, from network television and news to visual radio. Large and small corporations alike who value efficient production teams and whose brands are synonymous with quality depend on VCC."
ABOUT THE VIDEO CALL CENTER, LLC
The VCC is a technology and production services company devoted to handling IP Video remotes by smartphone and putting them on the air through patented caller acquisition technology, workflow, and automation. VCC licenses its technology within and outside the video production industry and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has helped clients produce more than 25,000 remotes over hundreds of broadcast and web programs, supporting NBCU, Major League Baseball, CBS, Fox TV Stations, CBS, CNN, Discovery, Fox Sports Networks, Hearst interactive, International Emmys, TLC, NBATV, NFL Network, Paramount+, WWE, Vice, Bally Sports, and many others. Examples of programs and complete information about the VCC are available at thevcc.tv.
Media Contact
Evan Sirof, VCC, 845-883-2109, esirof@thevcc.tv
SOURCE The Video Call Center