KAWARTHA LAKES, Ontario, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VCCS, an employment services has announced it will be hosting its second Eastern Ontario Virtual Job Fair on March 24th through virtual event platform vFairs. The event is free and registration is now open.
This event is being hosted on the heels of VCCS's successful first Eastern Ontario Virtual Job Fair on Feb 24, 2022 using vfairs as the hosting platform, which featured 11 virtual employer booths with over 492 booth visits. These booth visits helped bring in ample job opportunities and led to many job applications being filled.
The March 24th event is targeted at employers and job seekers in the Kawartha Lakes region. The upcoming Spring Job Fair aims to connect employers with job seekers and go beyond the success of the Winter Job Fair by helping even more people in the region to find jobs suited to their skills. So, job seekers and employers alike can participate in this upcoming event.
VCCS staff shared that February's Virtual Job Fair provided a great opportunity for employers and job seekers to connect similar to a real job fair setting. Feedback from participants included that the fair was dynamic, informative, user-friendly, fun, and a great opportunity to meet 1:1. Employers noted that it was an efficient way to interact with potential candidates.
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "The previous event with VCCS was quite successful, so it comes as no surprise that they would want to host their next event with us as well. I'm looking forward to a sustained and long-term professional relationship with the company."
For more details about the Spring Job Fair or to register, please visit http://www.vccs.work
About VCCS
VCCS Employment Services delivers employment programs and related services to residents in the City of Kawartha Lakes and surrounding areas and managed by Muskoka Kawarthas Employment Services and funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual and hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs and more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
