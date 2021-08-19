LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vcheck Global, a leading provider of global due diligence background investigation services, has been named to the 2021's Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S., making the list for the fourth consecutive year.
"We are distinctly proud to be named this year as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The honor is especially meaningful after a year that challenged the growth and health of millions of businesses worldwide," said Vcheck Global CEO Julie Peck. "At Vcheck Global, we made a decision at the beginning of an unknown period of challenge to our markets, our communities and our public health around the globe that we would remain steadfastly focused on our mission and delivering for our clients, no matter the challenging circumstances. The Vcheck Global team pulled together, kept their eyes on our purpose, and took care of each other and our clients. As a result, we emerged from an unprecedented global crisis as a stronger company, a better company, and a faster-growing company than before the pandemic arrived. This is what makes Vcheck Global a leader in our space—come rain or shine."
Vcheck Global is the only enhanced due diligence company on the list and is ranked in the top third of all the Inc. 5000 companies recognized, following a year of record-breaking growth, which Peck attributes to a laser-sharp focus on clients and the grit, creativity, and determination of the entire Vcheck Global organization.
Vcheck Global has grown exponentially over the past year and a half and is poised for even more growth as it expands software and services solutions for third-party due diligence, vendor/supply chain risk management, and enhanced due diligence for capital markets, lending and corporate compliance organizations.
View the complete list of 2021 ranked Inc. 5000 companies here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021
About Vcheck Global
As a leading provider of due diligence background investigations, Vcheck Global protects the reputations and investments of companies around the world. Named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America three years in a row, Vcheck Global and its growing team of accomplished investigators, subject matter experts, in-house linguists, and client relationship associates can accommodate a variety of client needs and priorities with easily customized scopes and international service coverage.
