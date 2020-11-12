VDO360.jpg

Includes 4K video, far-field microphone, and integrated speakers

 By VDO360

EDGEWATER, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VDO360 introduces the new 3SEE USB camera with 4K video, far-field microphone, and integrated speakers. Designed for videoconferencing, live streaming, and gaming, this easy-to-use, all-in-one collaboration solution offers sharp images and vibrant sound that won't break the bank.

"The 3SEE webcam addresses the mess of wires and connectors that having a separate speaker, microphone and camera entails," says VDO360 CEO Dan Freeman. "Having a simple-to-connect device with enterprise-grade construction, and priced under $300, makes for a simple choice - one cable and done."

Features include fixed focus, auto white balance, and backlight compensation, as well as brightness chroma, saturation, contrast, and sharpness adjustments. Full 4K video is captured in a 90° field of view while the quad linear microphone array picks up sound within 8 meters/26.8 feet. Plug-and play USB 2.0 Type-C allows for easy connection to a PC, and it can be mounted using the attached clip mount or connected to a tripod with the embedded 1/4-20 socket.

To learn more about VDO360 or for PR inquiries, please contact Kelly Perkins at kellyp@vdo360.com or by phone at 612-298-7688. More information about the 3SEE webcam can be found at https://vdo360.com/camera/3see/.

