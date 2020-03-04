BURLINGTON, Mass., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient solutions and infection surveillance, announced today they will be launching the Vecna mobile app at the upcoming HIMSS20 conference, further enhancing their Patient Self Check-in product suite. The 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition will be held March 9–13, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Vecna will be showcasing the mobile app at Booth #480-32 in the Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion.
"We are excited to launch the Vecna Mobile App as an extension of our online, tablet and kiosk-based platforms at the upcoming HIMSS event," stated Deborah Theobald, CEO Vecna Technologies. "Improving patient experience is at the core of everything we do at Vecna. The new white label app leverages Android and iOS capabilities to add biometric authentication, stored patient demographic and payment profiles, push notifications and hardware free on-site check-in to Vecna's existing pre-registration, check-in and patient flow management capabilities."
"The mobile app opens a whole new world of features for patient intake and flow management," continued Doug Fallon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Vecna Technologies. "We envision a higher level of patient satisfaction, data accuracy and payment collections. Providers can avoid costly hardware investments as patients can now leverage existing mobile tools such as facial recognition, biometrics, mobile wallet, Uber and Lyft, navigation, and text to simplify the healthcare experience."
Vecna's current online and on-site Patient Solutions platform empowers patients to check-in for their appointments, complete digital forms, easily update demographics and insurance, confirm insurance eligibility, make payments and receive cost estimates for their care. The platform empowers staff with waiting room visibility, wait times, clinical flow management, post care satisfaction surveys and patient liability billing.
With the launch of the mobile app patients can now conveniently manage their bills and appointments anytime, anywhere using their mobile device. The app is designed to support patients throughout their care experience – from providing navigation to their appointment – to automatically checking them in when they arrive via geofencing – to texting them the wait times and delays, or even a happy birthday message.
Join Vecna Technologies CEO Deborah Theobald at the Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion Stage Wednesday, March 11 at 2:15 EST for an Interactive Discussion on Transforming Patient Intake with Mobile App Technology. The session will cover how health systems are using mobile apps to improve patient experience and make quick gains on their digital transformation initiatives.
Learn more and schedule a personal demo of the Vecna Mobile App at www.vecnahealthcare.com/HIMSS20
About Vecna
Vecna provides innovative healthcare technology to acute and ambulatory health systems delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the critical time from scheduling an appointment to receiving care. Vecna's platform gives patients and providers the tools to streamline check-in while reducing costs and improving revenue cycle management. Vecna's ability to deliver automation through integration into existing patient portals allows healthcare systems to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.