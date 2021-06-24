REDWOOD, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to research by Burning Glass Technologies, demand for 3D graphics has grown 42% faster than the design market overall. Encouraging this growth is the demand for real-time 3D skills, which has been a technical catalyst in terms of 3D design and its evolution across the media landscape.
Vectary, a 3D content design platform, recently made a significant update to the 3D Elements plugin in Figma, giving easy access to the 4 million users, mainly 2D designers, the ability to create and edit 3D models and templates directly in Figma.
"Figma's innovative approach to design and community, with particular reference to their plugin integration, aligns perfectly with our mission to advance the transformation of the web into 3D. Ultimately, to make 3D design more approachable, it is vital that we connect to creators in the design systems that are a part of their daily workflow." said Vectary CEO, Michal Koor.
The updates allow UI, product and web designers, the ability to control and customize their 3D models from within the 2D design environment. It also gives them the freedom to edit individual components, all without having to download any software. Product designers, for example, can easily create multiple mock-ups for packaging samples by simply swapping out 2D artwork on the 3D model.
"We see that 3D content is becoming a standard part of the digital ecosystem. We are working towards making 3D content creation accessible to the average creator. This is why we have built a platform that is entirely web-based." states Vectary CEO, Michal Koor.
Initially launched in December 2019, the Vectary plugin for Figma offered a completely unique opportunity to creators working with traditional 2D artwork to branch out and expand their skills using 3D design. Having increased the model library and features, the plugin, rebranded to Vectary 3D Elements, has been downloaded over 170,000 times by Figma creators.
ABOUT VECTARY
Founded in 2014 by Michal Koor (CEO) and Pavol Sovis (CTO), Vectary is a design platform that aims to make 3D content creation accessible to all. It is the only browser-based platform, that allows creation of 3D design content and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences that are shareable across the web and on most mobile devices. Vectary for Business team also provides bespoke 3D and AR solutions, tailored towards brands and agencies. Find out more at https://www.vectary.com/figma/
