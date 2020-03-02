SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, a leading provider of fleet mobility solutions, announced today that it is now a member of Honeywell's Independent Software Vendor Partner Program. The partnership helps Honeywell's mobile computer and Connected Driver workflow customers in the transportation industry integrate document capture, document management, and rendition billing as well as out of the box and custom workflows, anytime, anywhere from the palm of their hand.
"Delivering easy to use solutions and a superior customer experience from point of sale through deployment and on-going support is crucial for developing loyal customers," says Tom Colby, SVP of Partnerships for Vector. "Our experience in developing fleet mobility software, combined with Honeywell's mobile computing expertise, brings new possibilities to fleet management teams."
Approximately 70% of freight is moved by trucks in the U.S., both in terms of weight and dollar value. More than three-and-a-half million truck drivers transport nearly $700 billion worth of goods every year across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
It may take days or even weeks to move a load, but it doesn't mean invoicing should have to take that long. Prior to smartphones and mobile computers, drivers had to mail or fax supporting documents to the back office. With Vector, drivers can now snap a picture of their proof of deliveries, bill of lading, trip sheets, time cards, driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs) and more, making it possible for the back office to invoice in minutes, speeding up their cash flow.
"The transportation industry is undergoing a digital transformation," says Lori Haggart, Director of Software Innovation at Honeywell. "Vector's software offering used on our devices offers fleet management teams an end-to-end hardware and software solution to automate driver and back office workflows, reducing accounting discrepancies, auditing rework and potentially better cash flow."
Honeywell's customers in the transportation industry can enhance their transportation management and/or dispatch systems investment by integrating Vector to populate load information, enhance data driven workflows and enforce minimum commit or prepays. The results can include elimination of missing paperwork, manual entry/errors, a digital trail of pickups and drop offs and instant invoicing.
Users can review Vector's apps from the Honeywell Marketplace, an enterprise software store that provides solutions for distribution centers, healthcare providers, manufacturing, retail stores, and transportation and logistics providers. Honeywell Marketplace users can discover software solutions by industry, application vendor, operating system or other key attributes. The site serves as a single source for business-critical software and offers users an intuitive interface with easy purchase options like consumer-focused software stores.
About Vector
Vector is a leading provider of real-time fleet mobility solutions, offering mobile document capture, rendition billing and seamless integrations to TMS and dispatch systems. Vector automates driver and back office processes to improve cash flow. For more information visit: www.withvector.com
Contact:
Francis Adanza
855-442-5623
235160@email4pr.com