TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 1 examination, an audit that confirms an organization's information systems are secure through best practices. The effort reflects Vector's long-standing commitment to data security best practices and enhanced safety and protection for customers.
System and Organization Controls (SOC) is defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as the name of a suite of reports produced during an audit. A SOC 2 report is intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process users' data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. A SOC 2 Type 1 report provides the Service Auditors' opinion regarding management's description of a service organization's system and the suitability of the design of controls. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 examination demonstrates an organization's commitment to protecting and securing their customers' data.
"Ensuring safety and security through our solutions is part of Vector's mission to empower our customers to make safer, smarter, better decisions," said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. "This SOC 2 Type 1 Report enhances our commitment to our customers, providing them with the peace of mind needed in this increasingly complex technological world."
Vector Solutions was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the suitability of the design of the company's controls at a point in time.
Vector Solutions selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their history of working with companies that are new to the compliance program and walking them through the process in order to answer any questions and help them successfully complete the program.
About Vector Solutions
Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching more than 21 thousand clients and 21 million users worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.
For Vector Solutions inquiries, please contact:
Media Contact:
Kara Schafer, Corporate Communications & PR Manager
813-864-2664
kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
Media Contact:
Eric Seward
Media Contact
Eric Seward, 360 Advanced, 321-277-5204, eseward@360advanced.com
SOURCE Vector Solutions