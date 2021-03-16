COLUMBIA, Md., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has released its third service pack for the Vectorworks 2021 product line focusing on key updates for their architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment design customers. Notable highlights include new partnerships and functionality in Vectorworks Cloud Services, along with direct access to create and edit GDTF fixtures in the Vectorworks Spotlight interface.
"The release of Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 exemplifies our focus to provide quality and performance improvements for the industries we serve and ensure designers that their workflow is always fully supported," said Vectorworks Chief Technology Officer Steve Johnson. "Our dedication lies in partnering with applications that provide innovative technology solutions. From BIM workflows to entertainment industry product improvements and supporting further integrations with the GDTF standard, we continue to deliver solutions and progressive workflows giving designers freedom to bring their visions to life."
Partnership with Unreal Engine Creates Real-time Rendering Connection to Twinmotion
Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 users now have a high-quality method for exporting their 3D BIM and design models to Twinmotion®, Unreal® Engine and other Epic Games products that support the Datasmith file format. Vectorworks has utilized the Datasmith SDK to ensure greater fidelity of the model export to these real-time rendering applications. For Mac users, this newest connection makes it possible to connect the most popular design software with the desired real-time rendering solution available on Mac today.
"Our partnership with Unreal Engine is a dynamic solution to Vectorworks users allowing them to create real-time renderings of their model with open and advanced real-time 3D creation tools such as Unreal Editor and Twinmotion," said Vectorworks Director of Product Technology Dave Donley. "It's an amazing opportunity to bring this partnership to our users and we're confident they will enjoy creating cutting-edge renderings and models."
"Vectorworks' new integrations with Twinmotion and Unreal Engine helps users go from creating models to deploying stunning real-time rendered scenes faster than ever before," said Unreal Engine, Epic Games VP and General Manager Marc Petit.
Save Time in BIM Model Exchange Workflows with a New Solibri Direct Connection and IFC Export Improvements
Vectorworks' partnership with its Nemetschek sister company, Solibri®, brings architecture and landscape architecture users a new Solibri Direct connection. This two-way connection creates a live sync of a Vectorworks BIM model to its corresponding IFC model in Solibri Office for model verification, checking and coordination. Changes made to the Vectorworks model geometry or data immediately synchronize with the IFC model. Customers also have the option to choose what type of changes to send to Solibri. When running a model check or verification in Solibri, identified problems will sync with Vectorworks so customers can easily make changes. Solibri Direct makes model coordination and checking faster and more effective.
"At Solibri, we believe in a future of better builds and understand that BIM users need a wide range of solutions that work seamlessly; therefore, we build our products so they can be easily integrated with other providers," said Solibri Product Director Juan Rodríguez. "We have partnered with Vectorworks, our Nemetschek sister company, so we can make quality available to designers when they need it the most—while they are designing. Solibri Direct brings BIM quality closer to Vectorworks users. By exchanging live data between the two solutions, an architect can review their project to ensure it complies with certain quality standards or regulations. Solibri Direct is not just a one-way street, it will send information back and highlight the objects that need to be reviewed in Vectorworks, so the designers can continue with their work."
This service pack also includes improvements to the base quantities included for IFC export. Common objects including roofs, slabs, hardscapes, landscape areas and columns now have accurate base quantities assigned by default. This provides better interoperability with software packages that do Quantity Takeoff (QTO) calculations, and 4D and 5D BIM simulations.
Improved Project Collaboration on Vectorworks Cloud Services
Collaborating with team members and project stakeholders in different locations is more important now than ever. Project sharing and collaboration has been enhanced with the Vectorworks Cloud Services folder sharing capabilities. With the new "Sync and Edit" permission, participants can sync a shared folder to their local desktop computer, enabling workflows that require multiple users to access and edit files stored in a common location. This means that for Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight and Designer users, project sharing and workgroup folders are now supported.
Edit and Update GDTF (General Device Type Format) Fixtures Directly in Vectorworks Spotlight
The GDTF Fixture Builder, created by the GDTF Group and available at gdtf-share.com, is a web-based tool that helps users and lighting manufacturers create .GDTF files that adhere to DIN SPEC 15800. Vectorworks Spotlight now includes access to the GDTF fixture builder directly within the Vectorworks interface, enabling customers to update all instances of GDTF lighting devices directly from the design interface, drastically improving workflow efficiency. An internet connection is not required.
Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 also includes fixes to Schematic Views in Vectorworks Spotlight and additional quality fixes detailed in the tech bulletin.
This Service Pack is available as a downloadable updater for all U.S. English-based versions of Vectorworks 2021, including Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer, Fundamentals, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision. To install, click here or select "Check for Updates" from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or Help menu (Windows). Contact tech@vectorworks.net with any technical questions.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Newbury and London, England and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
