COLUMBIA, Md., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. is expanding its service in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region by onboarding two influential distributors in the design and production industry:Tathastu Techno Solution and Total Solution Marketing. Tathastu Techno Solution and Total Solution Marketing will expand and grow the Vectorworks business to better serve customers in the APAC market.
"We're proud to add Tathastu Techno Solution and Total Solution Marketing to our growing roster of distributors in the APAC region to best serve our customers in the industry" said Vectorworks Global Channel Operations Director Victoria Morris. "By expanding our presence in the APAC market and bringing in proven experience within the design industry, both distributors will improve our ability to give our customers the best possible support."
Based in Mumbai, Tathastu Techno Solution joins Datalogics, an existing Vectorworks distributor, in the burgeoning Indian market. Tathastu Techno Solution, which currently distributes 3D, animation VFX and motion graphics software by sister company Maxon, will represent Vectorworks in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
"Vectorworks products fit perfectly with our vision to partner with world-renowned 2D/3D software companies," said Chetan Jain, CEO of Tathastu Techno Solution. "India is a diverse and innovative market and partnering with Vectorworks will give us the opportunity to better serve our customers with the best software solutions. Customers are acquisitive to adapt to new products and technologies and we see great potential to introduce Vectorworks products to customers and assist them in changing their existing workflows and product pipelines. This partnership between Tathastu and Vectorworks will definitely scale new heights in business across India."
As a distributor for MA Lighting — a platinum partner with Vectorworks, Total Solution Marketing joins existing distributors Softedge and Quick Solutions to represent Vectorworks in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The experience they bring to the media and entertainment industry will expand access to product support, training and customer success in the region, including offering Vectorworks training conducted by Linesmith founder and long-time Vectorworks user Gabriel Chan.
"We are privileged to be appointed a distributor for Vectorworks and look forward to our collaboration," said Total Solution Marketing Executive Director Tevin Heng. "In the past few years, we have seen the continued partnership of Vectorworks and MA Lighting and other lighting manufacturers to enhance lighting design workflow processes in the entertainment lighting industry. We believe Vectorworks is the one-stop solution for entertainment show documentation and design. With the Vectorworks team support, we will offer local training and improve the quality of technical support to Vectorworks users."
To learn more about becoming a Vectorworks distributor or to find a local distributor in your region visit vectorworks.net/international.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Newbury, England and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
Media Contact
Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 4435420606, kprice@vectorworks.net
SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.