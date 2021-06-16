COLUMBIA, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its support for emerging designers, global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces Leslie Majer as the Richard Diehl award winner for the fifth Vectorworks Design Scholarship. With over 1,800 submissions, scholarships were awarded to 28 students for 21 projects in the architecture, entertainment, landscape and interior design industries. Winners included both individual and group submissions.
The winning project titled "Badehaus Breitstrom" was submitted by Majer for her thesis studio project at Bauhaus Universität Weimar and focuses on bathhouses and urban facilities. The project includes a historical reference with a focus on contemporary design, construction methods, and sustainability. Majer used Vectorworks for drawings and connected them to Maxon's Cinema 4D to create renderings.
"Leslie Majer's project is a true gem," said Vectorworks Product Marketing Director Rubina Siddiqui. "It showcases very impressive work—not just in the graphics and the thoroughness or the detail, but the space that is created through the juxtaposition of simple and heavy elements to create something so massive and intricate is quite an accomplishment. We congratulate Leslie and all this year's winners for their creative achievements. We hope the scholarships aid these designers in continuing to elevate and progress the design industry with their contributions."
"It's an incredible honor to win this scholarship and to be recognized by a jury of experienced, diverse design professionals," said Leslie Majer, now graduate architecture student at ETH; Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich. "In architecture school, we're very much taught to learn and form our own stance on what's important more so than the real parameters of construction or what our ideas will actually affect in the real world. It is an amazing feeling that the Vectorworks Design Scholarship gave the project and the topics it incorporates a bigger forum, which reaches beyond the discourse of my own university."
This year's winners represented countries from around the globe United States, Dominican Republic, Australia, England, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Japan. Submissions were evaluated based on design quality, concept and originality, the effective use of computer technology, presentation and explanation of design.
Congratulations to all winners:
Architecture Winners
- "Pliable Display-Ground," by Han Zhu, Xinyu Chen, and Wanting Zhou, Rice University
- "Swinburne Station!," by Shengye Yu, Swinburne University of Technology
- "The Invisible Castle," by Henri Kopra, University of Nottingham
- "Hideout, Self-sufficient Huts in Cambodia," by Justyna Dmytryk, Wrocław University of Science and Technology
- "Ziemlich beste Nachbarn - Ein dezentrales Nachbarschaftszentrum," by Sina Dreßler, Burg Giebichenstein University of Art and Design
- "Badehaus Breitstrom," Leslie Rahel Majer, ETH; Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich
- "Forest Revolution," by Wang Jiawen, Tama Art University
Landscape Architecture Winners
- "Cooling UHI via Parametric Design in Landscape Architecture," by Chien-Yu Lin, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry
- "Industrial Complex of an International Company Dedicated to Manufacturing Electronic Devices," by Solange Lantigua and Lindi Patricia Oviedo Aguilar, Autonomous University of Santo Domingo
- "Eden Project Productive Garden," by Joss Paine, Cornwall College, University of Plymouth
- "The Project of Podwawelski Park in Krakow," by Łukasz Byś, Tadeusz Kościuszko University of Technology
- "Dandelion - Zbrojovka Reloaded," by Carina Brandl and Amelie Kessler, Technical University of Munich
- "Fjorde in der Berliner Mitte - Bepflanzungskonzept Innenhöfe Charlie Living," by Caroline Kemkes, Frauke Weerts, and Christian Lepper, Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences
- "Le Bain Sauvage," by Elisa Fomasi, University of Applied Sciences Rapperswil
Interior Design Winners
- "Projekt Adaptacji Wnętrza Stodoły na Cele Mieszkalne," by Martyna Jaworska, Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw
- "Unkabut.bar," by Lukas Riedl, Burg Giebichenstein University of Art and Design
- "In Situ - Ein Marktplatz mit Geschichte," by Michelle Mosiman and Sara Vergallo, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
Entertainment Winners
- "Subject to Change," by Mollie Singer, University of Maryland College Park
- "All We Have Is Time," by Wei Guo, Victoria College of the Arts
- "Covid-19 Music Tour," by Alex Forey, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
- "Dzika Kaczka - Teatr Telewizji," by Maciej Strzałkowski - Rajca, Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw
Visit the Vectorworks Design Scholarship web gallery to view the winning designs, runner-up projects and projects from previous years.
