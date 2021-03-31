COLUMBIA, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces its Vectorworks Partner Network, offering an engaged and diverse group of technology organizations in the architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, landscape design and entertainment design industries that bring transformative solutions to embolden a designer's vision and creativity.
"Our network of global partners are innovators and collaborators who create solutions that empower designers to transform the world with great design," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "Together with our partner community, we'll pioneer and deliver innovative solutions, address customer pain points and maximize user workflow efficiencies. Our promise for all stakeholders in our partner network is that collectively, we're better together and customers are better off with our partnerships."
The network will offer three partnership categories:
- Technology: Industry-leading companies adding advanced built-in capabilities, as well as third-party plug-in or add-on options, to optimize efficiency in Vectorworks software.
- Content Partners: Manufacturer-specific libraries of CAD/BIM symbols, material textures, images and/or associated data that represent manufacturers' products.
- Hardware: Quality-tested and validated manufacturers meeting performance requirements and standards with our software.
The Vectorworks Partner Network builds off decades of successful partnerships. Many credible and trusted partner brands reside in the network as it launches including Nemetschek Group sister brands Bluebeam, dRofus, Maxon, Solibri and Scia, as well as Enscape, Lumion, MA Lighting International, NBS Chorus, Robe lighting, Siemens, to name a few. Earlier this month, Vectorworks announced its Unreal Engine partnership along with its Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 release and now Epic Games will also join the partner network.
To learn more or to join the Vectorworks Partner Network visit, vectorworks.net/community/partner-network or email partners@vectorworks.net.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Newbury and London, England and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
