COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.
"Our 2020 results reflect the operating and financial resiliency of our business model, the dedication of our team to our clients' missions, and the advancements we're making to lead in the converged infrastructure market," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus. "Our team did an outstanding job delivering high operational readiness in support of our clients' critical infrastructures and national security missions across the globe despite the challenging environment."
"We ended 2020 on a high note, achieving several important milestones during the fourth quarter," said Prow. "In December, Vectrus was formally announced as the winner of the Operations, Maintenance and Defense of Army Communications ("OMDAC-SWACA") recompete. OMDAC-SWACA adds $882 million in backlog to Vectrus over a five-year period of performance and will represent 30 years of client support associated with this important mission. We are proud of the Army's continued confidence in Vectrus to provide uninterrupted support, reliability, and protection of the largest, most dynamic network ever deployed in combat. We also reported record backlog and adjusted EBITDA margin1 of $5.1 billion and 5.0%, respectively. In addition, we reported strong operating cash flows of $50.9 million excluding the benefit from the CARES Act, a new company high. Finally, on December 31, 2020, Vectrus acquired two companies, Zenetex and HHB, that accelerate our converged infrastructure strategy and enable us to deliver a more integrated and comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients globally."
"Zenetex brings new capabilities including high-end logistics, integrated security, mission-critical readiness services for vital defense aviation programs, while expanding our engineering and digital integration offerings," said Prow. "Importantly, the acquisition brings unique access to new intelligence and foreign military clients, providing key channels for future growth."
Prow continued, "HHB provides integrated solutions that support physical and digital infrastructures within the intelligence community and enhances our capabilities in computer-aided facility management, engineering, design, and planning. The company also provides asset management, logistics, information technology and cybersecurity solutions."
"I am delighted with the new talent, clients, and capabilities that will enhance the diversification of our business. We look forward to leveraging our combined capabilities to accelerate growth and yield greater opportunities for the business," said Prow.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $355.3 million was down year on year by 2.7% mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic-related deferrals of $25.8 million or 7.1%. Revenue was up $2.9 million sequentially or 0.8%.
Operating income was $13.7 million or 3.9% margin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income1 was $15.8 million or 4.4% margin. Fourth quarter operating margin was negatively impacted by 10 basis points due to COVID-19 pandemic-related deferrals.
EBITDA1 was $15.8 million or 4.5% margin for the fourth quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $17.9 million or a record 5.0% margin for the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA margin was negatively impacted by 10 basis points due to COVID-19 pandemic-related deferrals.
Fully diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.42. Diluted EPS was favorably affected by the recognition of a tax benefit in the period relating to 2018, 2019 and 2020 of $0.60. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter was $1.18. Fully diluted EPS and Adjusted diluted EPS1 were negatively impacted by $0.10 due to COVID-19 pandemic related deferrals.
Full-Year 2020 Results
Full-year 2020 revenue was $1.396 billion up slightly year on year by 1.0%. COVID-19 adversely impacted revenue $63 million or 4.6% year on year.
Operating income for the year was $43.5 million or 3.1% margin. Full-year adjusted operating income1 was $48.2 million or 3.5% margin. Full-year operating margin was negatively impacted by 20 basis points due to COVID-19 pandemic-related deferrals.
Full-year 2020 EBITDA1 was $51.6 million or 3.7% margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year was $56.3 million or 4.0%. Full-year EBITDA margin was negatively impacted by 20 basis points due to COVID-19 pandemic-related deferrals.
Full-year diluted EPS was $3.14. Diluted EPS was favorably affected by the recognition of a tax benefit in the period relating to 2018, 2019 and 2020 of $0.60. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the year was $3.07 and includes a $0.22 tax benefit pertaining to 2020. Fully diluted EPS and Adjusted diluted EPS1 was negatively impacted by $0.39 due to COVID-19 pandemic-related deferrals.
"We announced a robust end to the year, reporting fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 5.0%, the highest level in our company's history. This is a result of our continued focus on automating our core program and support processes, cost efficiencies, supply chain leverage and technology enhancements to modernize our programs and support functions," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we reported record operating cash flows. Excluding the impact of the CARES Act, operating cash flow conversion was 140% as compared to adjusted net income1. Vectrus continues to generate significant positive cash flows, a testament to the resiliency of our business model."
"During the quarter and in conjunction with our acquisitions, we also negotiated and expanded our credit facility, increasing the amount of funding available under our revolver while improving our covenants. This improved facility is indicative of our strong financial position and the substantial visibility associated with our $5.1 billion backlog. Our balance sheet remains strong and provides flexibility for the company to pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities that align with our strategy," said Lynch.
Cash provided by operating activities through December 31, 2020 was $64.1 million. The company benefitted from the CARES Act tax deferrals by approximately $13.2 million.
Net debt at December 31, 2020 was $112.1 million, up from $35.2 million at December 31, 2019 due to the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB on December 31, 2020. Total debt at December 31, 2020 was $179.0 million, up $108.5 million from $70.5 million at December 31, 2019. Cash at year-end was $66.9 million, up $31.6 million from $35.3 million at December 31, 2019. Total liquidity on December 31, 2020 was more than $220 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 2.05x.
Total backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $5.1 billion and funded backlog was $0.9 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 2.1x as of December 31, 2020.
Establishing 2021 Guidance
Lynch continued, "In 2021, we will continue to phase in LOGCAP V, integrate our recent acquisitions and continue organic expansion associated with our campaigns and new business pipeline. Additionally, we expect to see the initial benefits from the implementation of our new enterprise IT platform, which is streamlining, modernizing, and automating our core processes. Guidance for 2021 is as follows:
$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts
2021 Guidance
Revenue
$1,645
to
$1,715
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
4.6%
to
5.0%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
$3.48
to
$4.08
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$55.0
to
$65.0
Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. For all other listeners, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1431/40096. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website.
A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 16, 2021, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13716448.
Footnotes:
1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.
About Vectrus
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "2021 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2021 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CONTACT:
Vectrus
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2018
Revenue
$
1,395,529
$
1,382,525
$
1,279,036
Cost of revenue
1,271,375
1,254,560
1,164,609
Selling, general and administrative expenses
80,679
78,316
66,372
Operating income
43,475
49,649
48,055
Interest expense, net
(4,793)
(6,470)
(5,071)
Income from operations before income taxes
38,682
43,179
42,984
Income tax expense
1,731
10,003
7,898
Net income
$
36,951
$
33,176
$
35,086
Earnings per share
Basic
$
3.19
$
2.90
$
3.13
Diluted
$
3.14
$
2.86
$
3.08
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
11,599
11,444
11,224
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
11,751
11,612
11,378
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
(In thousands, except share information)
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
66,949
$
35,318
Restricted cash
1,778
—
Receivables
314,959
269,144
Other current assets
24,702
16,154
Total current assets
408,388
320,616
Property, plant, and equipment, net
22,573
18,844
Goodwill
339,702
261,983
Intangible assets, net
48,105
14,926
Right-of-use assets
18,718
14,654
Other non-current assets
6,325
5,366
Total non-current assets
435,423
315,773
Total Assets
$
843,811
$
636,389
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
159,586
$
148,015
Compensation and other employee benefits
79,568
53,155
Short-term debt
8,600
6,500
Other accrued liabilities
40,657
37,409
Total current liabilities
288,411
245,079
Long-term debt, net
168,751
63,041
Deferred tax liability
39,386
49,407
Other non-current liabilities
42,325
19,997
Total non-current liabilities
250,462
132,445
Total liabilities
538,873
377,524
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,624,717 and 11,523,691 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
116
115
Additional paid in capital
82,823
78,757
Retained earnings
222,026
185,075
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27)
(5,082)
Total shareholders' equity
304,938
258,865
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
843,811
$
636,389
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net income
$
36,951
$
33,176
$
35,086
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
4,097
3,379
1,798
Amortization of intangible assets
4,029
3,111
1,999
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(14)
62
348
Stock-based compensation
9,445
8,262
4,096
Amortization of debt issuance costs
386
404
426
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
1,000
(21,053)
(24,646)
Other assets
(7,232)
1,537
(8,193)
Accounts payable
(2,680)
(11,733)
29,960
Deferred taxes
(10,665)
(7,173)
475
Compensation and other employee benefits
12,004
9,652
178
Other liabilities
16,760
7,933
(1,471)
Net cash provided by operating activities
64,081
27,557
40,056
Investing activities
Purchases of capital assets
(4,500)
(16,151)
(10,025)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
84
5,400
33
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(133,609)
(45,074)
(36,855)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(138,025)
(55,825)
(46,847)
Financing activities
Repayments of long-term debt
(6,500)
(4,500)
(4,000)
Proceeds from revolver
314,000
333,500
207,000
Repayments of revolver
(199,000)
(333,500)
(207,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
59
3,672
1,595
Payment of debt issuance costs
(830)
—
—
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
(1,955)
(1,068)
(880)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
105,774
(1,896)
(3,285)
Exchange rate effect on cash
1,579
(663)
(1,232)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
33,409
(30,827)
(11,308)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
35,318
66,145
77,453
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
$
68,727
$
35,318
$
66,145
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
$
3,717
$
6,229
$
4,973
Income taxes paid
$
14,520
$
4,511
$
11,588
Purchase of capital assets on account
$
2,226
$
556
$
1,128
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations and other disclosures.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Revenue
$
355,317
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
355,317
Growth
(2.7)
%
(2.7)
%
Operating income
13,725
1,960
120
—
15,805
Operating margin
3.9
%
4.4
%
Interest expense, net
(806)
—
—
—
(806)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
12,919
$
1,960
$
120
$
—
$
14,999
Income tax expense/(benefit)
(3,862)
451
28
4,505
1,122
Income tax rate
(29.9)
%
7.5
%
Net income
$
16,781
$
1,509
$
92
$
(4,505)
$
13,877
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,782
11,782
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.42
$
0.13
$
0.01
$
(0.38)
$
1.18
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands)
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Operating Income
$
13,725
$
1,960
$
120
$
—
$
15,805
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
2,094
—
—
—
2,094
EBITDA
$
15,819
$
1,960
$
120
$
—
$
17,899
EBITDA Margin
4.5
%
5.0
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Revenue
$
365,157
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
365,156
Operating income
15,649
(11)
390
—
16,028
Operating margin
4.3
%
4.4
%
Interest expense, net
(1,659)
—
—
—
(1,659)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
13,990
$
(11)
$
390
$
—
$
14,369
Income tax expense
3,345
(3)
93
—
3,435
Income tax rate
23.9
%
23.9
%
Net income
$
10,644
$
(8)
$
297
$
—
$
10,934
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,728
11,728
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.91
$
—
$
0.03
$
—
$
0.93
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands)
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Three
Months
Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Operating Income
15,649
(11)
$
390
$
—
$
16,028
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
1,992
—
—
—
1,992
EBITDA
$
17,641
$
(11)
$
390
$
—
$
18,020
EBITDA Margin
4.8
%
4.9
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Year Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Revenue
$
1,395,529
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,395,529
Operating income
43,475
4,367
345
—
48,187
Operating margin
3.1
%
3.5
%
Interest expense, net
(4,793)
—
—
—
(4,793)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
38,682
$
4,367
$
345
$
—
$
43,394
Income tax expense
1,731
1,004
76
4,505
7,316
Income tax rate
4.5
%
16.9
%
Net income
$
36,951
$
3,363
$
269
$
(4,505)
$
36,078
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,751
11,751
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.14
$
0.29
$
0.02
$
(0.38)
$
3.07
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands)
Year Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Year Ended
December
31, 2020 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Operating Income
$
43,475
$
4,367
$
345
$
—
$
48,187
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
8,126
—
—
—
8,126
EBITDA
$
51,601
$
4,367
$
345
$
—
$
56,313
EBITDA Margin
3.7
%
4.0
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Year Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Revenue
$
1,382,525
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,382,525
Operating income
49,649
2,121
1,166
—
52,936
Operating margin
3.6
%
3.8
%
Interest expense, net
(6,470)
—
—
—
(6,470)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
43,179
$
2,121
$
1,166
$
—
$
46,466
Income tax expense
10,003
490
269
—
10,762
Income tax rate
23.2
%
23.2
%
Net income
$
33,176
$
1,631
$
897
$
—
$
35,704
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,612
11,612
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.86
$
0.14
$
0.08
$
—
$
3.07
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands)
Year Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported
M&A
Related
Costs
LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs
Tax
Adjustment
Related to
Prior Yrs
Year Ended
December
31, 2019 As
Reported –
Adjusted
Operating Income
$
49,649
$
2,121
$
1,166
$
—
$
52,936
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
6,490
—
—
—
6,490
EBITDA
$
56,139
$
2,121
$
1,166
$
—
$
59,426
EBITDA Margin
4.1
%
4.3
%
(In thousands)
Year Ended
Six Months
Year Ended
Revenue
$
1,395,529
$
21,473
$
1,374,056
($ In thousands)
Year Ended
Six Months
Year Ended
Revenue
$
1,382,525
$
—
$
1,382,525
Organic Revenue $
$
(8,469)
Organic Revenue %
(0.6)
%
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
Revenue by Client
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
%
2019
%
2018
%
Army
$
965,558
69
%
$
958,582
69
%
$
934,427
73
%
Air Force
299,272
21
%
306,767
22
%
259,511
20
%
Navy
68,748
5
%
56,236
4
%
38,534
3
%
Other
61,951
5
%
60,940
5
%
46,564
4
%
Total revenue
$
1,395,529
$
1,382,525
$
1,279,036
Revenue by Contract Type
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
%
2019
%
2018
%
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable¹
$
991,535
71
%
$
1,048,015
76
%
$
995,415
78
%
Firm-fixed-price
403,994
29
%
334,510
24
%
283,621
22
%
Total revenue
$
1,395,529
$
1,382,525
$
1,279,036
¹ Includes time and material contracts
Revenue by Contract Relationship
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
%
2019
%
2018
%
Prime contractor
$
1,324,628
95
%
$
1,312,928
95
%
$
1,200,726
94
%
Subcontractor
70,901
5
%
69,597
5
%
78,310
6
%
Total revenue
$
1,395,529
$
1,382,525
$
1,279,036
Revenue by Geographic Region
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
%
2019
%
2018
%
Middle East
$
906,470
65
%
$
939,685
68
%
$
889,620
70
%
United States
334,128
24
%
304,925
22
%
269,482
21
%
Europe
154,931
11
%
137,915
10
%
119,934
9
%
Total revenue
$
1,395,529
$
1,382,525
$
1,279,036
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301238965.html
SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.