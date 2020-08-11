COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced second quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ended July 3, 2020.
"Second quarter results demonstrated solid top line performance, strong new business awards, and favorable cash flow generation despite the impact of COVID-19. Margin and EPS were adversely impacted by one-time closeouts and a contract adjustment to a European program," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer. "The company is working with the client to resolve this issue prior to the next option period in mid-2021. Our updated guidance reflects the continued impact from COVID-19 on existing programs and the delay of LOGCAP V and other new programs due to host nation and base access restrictions. We expect improved margins to drive EPS growth in the second half of the year."
"During the quarter, we won three new contracts with our Navy client, two of which were in collaboration with a joint venture partner and are in the aggregate valued at $554 million," said Prow. "Our prospects for growth, supported by our robust backlog and $10.6 billion pipeline, are unchanged. Our cash flow generation and balance sheet remain strong and we are well positioned for the future. We are maintaining an agile, deliberate posture with respect to COVID-19 with focus on the safety of our clients and team while executing consistently on our programs. I would like to acknowledge the dedication and innovation our entire work force has demonstrated to keep the missions we operate at a high level of readiness throughout the ongoing pandemic for our clients."
Second Quarter 2020 Results
Second quarter 2020 revenue of $336.1 million increased $4.5 million or 1.3% compared to second quarter 2019. It is estimated that revenue was adversely impacted by $22.3 million or 6.7% from the COVID-19 pandemic due to base access restrictions. Revenue was also adversely impacted in the quarter by the previously mentioned contract adjustment and one-time closeouts totaling $4.2 million or 1.3%.
For the second quarter 2020, operating income was $2.4 million or 0.7% margin. Excluding M&A related and LOGCAP V pre-operational costs, adjusted operating income1 was $4.7 million or 1.4% margin. Adjusted operating income1 was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 deferral of high-margin revenue due to base access restrictions into future periods of $2.1 million which had a 30-basis point impact to adjusted operating margin1. Adjusted operating income1 was also adversely impacted by the above-mentioned contract adjustment and one-time closeouts of $8.4 million, which had a 240-basis point impact to adjusted operating margin.
EBITDA1 was $4.4 million or 1.3% margin for the second quarter 2020, compared to $12.6 million or 3.8% margin in the second quarter 2019. Excluding M&A related and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, adjusted EBITDA1 was $6.7 million or 2.0% margin for the second quarter 2020, compared to $13.9 million or 4.2% margin in the second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 was adversely impacted by COVID-19 of $2.1 million, which had a 30-basis point impact to adjusted EBITDA margin1. Adjusted EBITDA1 was also adversely impacted by the above-mentioned adjustments of $8.4 million, which had a 240-basis point impact.
Second quarter 2020 diluted EPS was $0.09 compared to $0.66 in second quarter 2019. Excluding M&A related and LOGCAP V pre-operational costs, adjusted diluted EPS1 for the second quarter 2020 was $0.24. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was adversely impacted due to COVID-19 by $0.14, and by the above-mentioned adjustments of $0.54. The tax rate in the second quarter 2020 was a benefit of 2.5% as compared to a tax rate of 22.8% in the second quarter 2019. The company benefited in the quarter from the resolution of a foreign tax matter related to prior periods, which had a positive effect on both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.02.
"The combination of one-time closeouts and the adjustment to a European program adversely impacted our second quarter results, and are now behind us," said Susan Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to believe our business is resilient and stronger than ever. Vectrus continues to invest in hardening its processes, completing the rollout of its enterprise systems and enhancing our talent to support projected growth. Free cash flow has been strong. Our low leverage ratio and strong cash position provides the Company with $180 million dollars of liquidity to invest in long-term growth."
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended July 3, 2020 was $33.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Cash flow was favorably impacted by approximately $13 million of CARES Act Federal estimated payments and employee payroll tax deferrals. Days sales outstanding (DSO) was 67 days in the second quarter of 2020.
Net debt at July 3, 2020 was $4.8 million, down from $35.2 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt at July 3, 2020 was $67.5 million, down $3.0 million from $70.5 million at December 31, 2019 due to mandatory payments. Cash at quarter-end was $62.7 million, up from $35.3 million at December 31, 2019. As of July 3, 2020, the revolver, was undrawn and combined with cash, results in total liquidity of $180 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.08x. Net debt to consolidated EBITDA1 was 0.08x.
Total backlog as of July 3, 2020 was $3.8 billion and funded backlog was $0.9 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.4x as of July 3, 2020.
Revised 2020 Guidance
Vectrus is revising and narrowing its full-year 2020 guidance ranges for revenue, EBITDA, and diluted EPS to include second quarter results. The outlook for net cash provided by operating activities remains unchanged as a result of the favorable impact of the CARES Act tax deferrals, lower capital expenditure outlook and lower EBITDA projections.
The transition of LOGCAP V and newly won programs have slowed due to COVID-19 as restrictions in both host nation and base access continue to be gating factors to full operational capability. Additionally, protests on new business awards are limiting our ability to conduct transition and phase-in activities.
The COVID-19 pandemic is now estimated to defer 2020 revenue of approximately $65 million and EBITDA of $4 million into future periods. While we expect the vast majority of the associated revenue and profit to remain in our backlog, the contribution will be determined by the timing of services performed in future contractual periods. The Company continues to work with its clients to maintain operations and plan a safe return to work in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, guidance for capital expenditures has been reduced from $7.0 million to $5.0 million, depreciation and amortization has been reduced from $8.4 million to $8.1 million. Mandatory debt payments of $6.5 million, interest expense of $5.6 million, tax rate of 23%, and weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 11.8 million at December 31, 2020 remain unchanged.
$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts
Revised 2020 Guidance
Prior 2020 Guidance
Revenue
$1,385
to
$1,405
$1,475
to
$1,525
EBITDA Margin
3.8%
to
3.9%
4.6%
to
4.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
4.0%
to
4.1%
4.6%
to
4.8%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$2.53
to
$2.67
$3.48
to
$3.81
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share*
$2.68
to
$2.82
$3.48
to
$3.81
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$45.0
to
$55.0
$45.0
to
$55.0
* Adjusted EBITDA margin1 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1, excludes any M&A related costs and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs.
The Company notes that forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. For all other listeners, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at
http://investors.vectrus.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website.
A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 25, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13707461.
Footnotes:
1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.
About Vectrus
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "Revised 2020 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2020 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CONTACT:
Vectrus
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
michael.smith@vectrus.com
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 28,
July 3,
June 28,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
336,063
$
331,589
$
687,797
$
657,495
Cost of revenue
311,817
300,553
631,510
596,149
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
21,816
19,843
41,374
39,762
Operating income
2,430
11,193
14,913
21,584
Interest expense, net
(1,346)
(1,329)
(3,048)
(2,904)
Income from operations before income taxes
1,084
9,864
11,865
18,680
Income tax expense
(27)
2,247
2,086
3,989
Net income
$
1,111
$
7,617
$
9,779
$
14,691
Earnings per share
Basic
$0.10
$0.66
$0.84
$1.29
Diluted
$0.09
$0.66
$0.83
$1.28
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
11,607
11,455
11,575
11,376
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
11,745
11,605
11,742
11,512
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
July 3,
December 31,
(In thousands, except share information)
2020
2019
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash
$
62,719
$
35,318
Receivables
260,295
269,144
Other current assets
21,980
16,154
Total current assets
344,994
320,616
Property, plant, and equipment, net
19,107
18,844
Goodwill
262,130
261,983
Intangible assets, net
12,905
14,926
Right-of-use assets
11,259
14,654
Other non-current assets
7,386
5,366
Total non-current assets
312,787
315,773
Total Assets
$
657,781
$
636,389
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
142,138
$
148,015
Compensation and other employee benefits
60,417
53,155
Short-term debt
7,500
6,500
Other accrued liabilities
45,655
37,409
Total current liabilities
255,710
245,079
Long-term debt, net
59,234
63,041
Deferred tax liability
46,473
49,407
Other non-current liabilities
26,929
19,997
Total non-current liabilities
132,636
132,445
Total liabilities
388,346
377,524
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,619,544 and 11,523,691 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
116
115
Additional paid in capital
79,944
78,757
Retained earnings
194,854
185,075
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,479)
(5,082)
Total shareholders' equity
269,435
258,865
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
657,781
$
636,389
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 28,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$
9,779
$
14,691
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
1,971
1,538
Amortization of intangible assets
2,028
1,277
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
—
2
Stock-based compensation
5,411
4,031
Amortization of debt issuance costs
193
201
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
9,429
(224)
Other assets
(7,938)
(7,128)
Accounts payable
(6,021)
2,038
Deferred taxes
(2,735)
(2,579)
Compensation and other employee benefits
7,037
3,324
Other liabilities
15,252
(1,721)
Net cash provided by operating activities
34,406
15,450
Investing activities
Purchases of capital assets and intangibles
(2,246)
(11,739)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(2,246)
(11,739)
Financing activities
Repayments of long-term debt
(3,000)
(2,000)
Proceeds from revolver
144,000
98,000
Repayments of revolver
(144,000)
(98,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
59
3,467
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
(1,873)
(768)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(4,814)
699
Exchange rate effect on cash
55
(226)
Net change in cash
27,401
4,184
Cash-beginning of year
35,318
66,145
Cash-end of period
$
62,719
$
70,329
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
2,527
$
2,818
Income taxes paid
$
70
$
4,198
Non-cash investing activities:
Purchase of capital assets on account
$
447
$
301
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations and other disclosures.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three
M&A
LOGCAP V
Three
Revenue
$
336,063
$
—
$
—
$
336,063
Growth
1.3
%
1.3
%
Growth, organic
(1.8)
%
(1.8)
%
Operating income
2,430
2,193
46
4,669
Operating margin
0.7
%
1.4
%
Interest expense, net
(1,346)
—
—
(1,346)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
1,084
$
2,193
$
46
$
3,323
Income tax expense
(27)
504
11
488
Income tax rate
(2.5)
%
23.0
%
23.0
%
14.7
%
Net income
$
1,111
$
1,689
$
35
$
2,835
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,745
11,745
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.09
$
0.14
$
—
$
0.24
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands)
Three
M&A
LOGCAP V
Three
Operating Income
$
2,430
$
2,193
$
46
$
4,669
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
1,988
—
—
1,988
EBITDA
$
4,418
$
2,193
$
46
$
6,657
EBITDA Margin
1.3
%
2.0
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three
M&A
LOGCAP V
Three
Revenue
$
331,589
$
—
$
—
$
331,589
Operating income
11,193
667
579
12,439
Operating margin
3.4
%
3.8
%
Interest expense, net
(1,329)
—
—
(1,329)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
9,864
$
667
$
579
$
11,110
Income tax expense
2,247
152
132
2,531
Income tax rate
22.8
%
22.8
%
Net income
$
7,617
$
515
$
447
$
8,579
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,605
11,605
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.66
$
0.74
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($ in thousands)
Three
M&A
LOGCAP V
Three
Operating Income
11,193
667
$
579
$
12,439
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
1,456
—
—
1,456
EBITDA
$
12,649
$
667
$
579
$
13,895
EBITDA Margin
3.8
%
4.2
%
(In thousands)
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Revenue
$
336,063
$
10,287
$
325,776
($ In thousands)
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Revenue
$
331,589
$
—
$
331,589
Organic Revenue $
$
(5,813)
Organic Revenue %
(1.8)
%
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
Revenue by Client
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ In thousands)
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
Army
$
227,351
68
%
$
225,867
68
%
$
474,906
69
%
$
452,559
69
%
Air Force
78,321
23
%
72,593
22
%
151,663
22
%
140,524
21
%
Navy
14,542
4
%
16,796
5
%
29,779
4
%
31,884
5
%
Other
15,849
5
%
16,333
5
%
31,449
5
%
32,528
5
%
Total revenue
$
336,063
$
331,589
$
687,797
$
657,495
Revenue by Contract Type
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ In thousands)
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹
$
242,740
72
%
$
256,737
77
%
$
499,059
73
%
$
508,193
77
%
Firm-fixed-price
93,323
28
%
74,852
23
%
188,738
27
%
149,302
23
%
Total revenue
$
336,063
$
331,589
$
687,797
$
657,495
¹ Includes time and material contracts
Revenue by Contract Relationship
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ In thousands)
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
Prime contractor
$
314,345
94
%
$
312,732
94
%
$
647,738
94
%
$
619,790
94
%
Subcontractor
21,718
6
%
18,857
6
%
40,059
6
%
37,705
6
%
Total revenue
$
336,063
$
331,589
$
687,797
$
657,495
Revenue by Geographic Region
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ In thousands)
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
July 3, 2020
% of Total
June 28, 2019
% of Total
Middle East
$
216,763
65
%
$
223,588
67
%
$
454,700
66
%
$
450,004
68
%
United States
83,770
25
%
72,376
22
%
165,239
24
%
143,764
22
%
Europe
35,530
10
%
35,625
11
%
67,858
10
%
63,727
10
%
Total revenue
$
336,063
$
331,589
$
687,797
$
657,495