COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus Systems Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC), announced today that it was awarded a position on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP V), which is a $6.4 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.
"We are proud to have been selected to continue supporting the Air Force's worldwide contingency and humanitarian support requirements," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "Vectrus was first awarded a position on the AFCAP contract in June 2015 and since that time we have won 13 task orders in multiple countries worth over $130 million, underscoring our ability to respond rapidly anywhere across the globe. We have placed significant emphasis on expanding our Air Force relationships and mission support and today, Vectrus is a trusted provider of facilities and logistics, information technology, network communications, operational technologies and converged solutions to the Air Force in 13 countries. We look forward to building on our track record of growth with this important client."
Vectrus was one of eight companies selected for a position on the not-to-exceed $6.4 billion worldwide contingency and humanitarian support contract. AFCAP V, provides contingency planning, deploying and training/equipping of forces; emergency and contingency construction; logistics/commodities and services. The location of performance is determined at the task order level and includes various locations worldwide. The work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2031.
For information on career opportunities associated with AFCAP V as well as other Vectrus programs
About Vectrus:
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
