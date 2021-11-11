SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veem, the leading provider of online payment solutions, today announced the rollout of Veem Partner Connect program, enabling partners with flexible and configurable integration options.
As services continue to shift online, embedded financial products are expected to become the norm for SMB's as they look for simple and comprehensive money management and tracking tools. With Veem Partner Connect, various providers in the payments ecosystem will now be able to utilize Veem's components to offer their small and medium-sized business customers AP/AR, invoicing, and payment services creating secure and safe experiences for businesses looking to pay and get paid. These embedded solutions are configurable and can be co-branded with Veem through a "plug and play" experience for partners.
Veem Partner Connect solutions will include a hosted standalone feature, where partners will have full access to Veem's workflows and payment functionalities through a single sign-on which improves time to market. Additionally, the program's APIs will enable partners to fully customize the integration of Veem's core capabilities to their systems and include drop-in components where partners can integrate specific Veem features such as invoice or payables.
"SMBs want a comprehensive, easy-to-use banking and payment experience. Businesses want to conduct their entire financial activity on one platform," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "Veem Partner Connect will help partners embed our payments, AR/AP, and invoicing capabilities right into their existing offerings. Fragmented and disjointed banking apps will become a thing of the past as more businesses look to streamline their banking and payments processes on one platform that helps SMB owners organize their finances." said Bimal Shah, Veem's Head of Corporate Development.
For more information on Veem Partner Connect, please visit: https://www.veem.com/partner-connect/
About Veem
Founded in 2014, Veem is an accounts receivable ("AR") and accounts payable ("AP") automation provider serving small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs"). Veem offers a wide variety of services, including invoice automation, reconciliation, approvals, and B2B payments, enabling its customers to seamlessly make and receive payments both domestically and cross-border. Veem's client base includes over 400,000 customers located in 110+ countries.
