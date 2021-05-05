Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

 By Veeva Systems

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will announce financial results for its first quarter which ended April 30, 2021 after market close on May 27, 2021. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com before the call and a webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

Event:

Veeva's Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration: www.directeventreg.com

Conference ID: 8145598

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

Veeva Systems

925-452-6500

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

pr@veeva.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-release-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-results-on-may-27-2021-301285002.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

