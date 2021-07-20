ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PTV Group, a global leader in logistics and transportation software, has released its third generation of their logistics software services, PTV Developer in North America.
PTV Developer provides functionality to logistics software, such as transportation management systems (TMS) or enterprise resource planning (ERP) or warehouse management systems, through application programming interfaces (API) to improve performance. It is free to use for up to 100,000 transactions per month.
Whether the need is solving vehicle routing problems, geocoding, fleet cost calculations, mobile asset management, or more, PTV Developer can be deployed to increase functionality of all types of logistics software. Furthermore, the solution is scalable and allows the users to implement only the components they need, saving both time and money.
"With COVID-19 putting an unprecedented strain on the supply chain and now driver shortages, delivery-intensive organizations are trying to do more with less. But with PTV Developer, businesses will be able to add the components they need to their software in order to maximize profit and keep their customer happy.
"PTV Developer's ability to account for truck attribute, traffic conditions, and route optimization are unparalleled. Whether being implemented by a distribution operation or building out a TMS, every user will improve their ability to both set customer expectations and deliver upon them," said Chris Wickman, Logistics Director of PTV America.
To view use cases or get started for free, please visit https://developer.myptv.com/
PTV. Empowering mobility.
PTV Group takes a holistic approach that integrates all aspects of traffic, transport and logistics to create and promote sustainable mobility. PTV Group provides software solutions and consulting services to empower mobility and transport for a cleaner and smarter future. Its best-in-class software for intelligent traffic management and transport optimization enables decision-makers in politics, cities, industry, and trade save time and money, make roads safer, and protect the environment. PTV Group's software simulate and demonstrate today how tomorrow's mobility, with all its ecosystems and dimensions, can be realized – from strategic logistical planning to micromobility for the first/last mile.
Established in 1979, today approximately 900 employees worldwide work on solutions for the future of intelligent and eco-friendly mobility for everyone.
Media Contact
Jamie D'Amico, PTV Group, +1 5716455982, jamie.damico@ptvgroup.com
SOURCE PTV Group