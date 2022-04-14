NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period.
Driver and Challenge
The growing demand for smart road infrastructure is driving the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. In the Netherlands, the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to be high owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure. Intelligent transportation system corridors are the sections of highways that have connecting services and enable communication between vehicles and infrastructure (V2I). In addition, national authorities and truck companies have the right to decide the choice of routes based on a mutual agreement. Currently, the NordicWay corridor and Rotterdam-Frankfurt-Vienna corridor are being considered. Such smart road infrastructure developments should help promote the adoption of V2X communication systems.
The need to maintain compliance with stringent standards is challenging the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. Manufacturers are impacted by stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of V2X communication systems. These regulations are different for various applications of V2X communication systems, which makes it difficult for global market players operating in international markets. For instance, IEEE 802.11p standards for V2X communication recommend the availability of features in the V2X communication system and technology used. Similarly, many new standards have been developed and are expected to be developed during the forecast period. Thus, the need to maintain strict standards and update offerings in accordance with the advances in network technology will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Companies:
- Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd.
- Capgemini SE
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- General Motors Co.
- Harman International Industries Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Kymeta Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TomTom International BV
- Unex Technology Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Autotalks Ltd.
- BMW AG
- Cisco Systems Inc.
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Passenger vehicles
- Commercial vehicles
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The sale of autonomous vehicles will facilitate the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Germany is the key country for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 14.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.11
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd., Capgemini SE, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Harman International Industries Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kymeta Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Unex Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, and Cisco Systems Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Capgemini SE
- Exhibit 89: Capgemini SE - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Capgemini SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Capgemini SE - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Capgemini SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Capgemini SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Motors Co.
- Exhibit 104: General Motors Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: General Motors Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: General Motors Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: General Motors Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: General Motors Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Harman International Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Harman International Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Harman International Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Harman International Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Harman International Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 113: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV
- Exhibit 118: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview
- Exhibit 119: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news
- Exhibit 121: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings
- 10.10 Qualcomm Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unex Technology Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Unex Technology Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Unex Technology Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Unex Technology Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
