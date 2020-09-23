FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Diagnostics announced today that the ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0 has obtained the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This automated probe-based reverse transcription PCR test detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs. With the EUA, laboratories in the United States certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments will now be able to use the test for COVID-19 detection.

"Receiving the EUA for our automated COVID-19 detection kit will enable us to better assist laboratory and healthcare personnel in managing the pandemic in the U.S.," said Sam Dajani, CEO and Chairman of the Board.  

The ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0 is an automated probe-based reverse transcription PCR test optimized for a workflow consisting of Vela Diagnostics' Sentosa® SX101 and the Sentosa® SA201 instrument (or ABI 7500 Fast Dx). The automated test enables high throughput testing of up to 46 samples in a single run, with reduced hands-on time.

Besides receiving EUA from the FDA, the ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0 has also received the CE mark and Provisional Authorisation from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority.

About Vela Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider for integrated IVD system solutions, from sample to result. VELA's test solutions utilize the automated Sentosa® platform, providing the unique ability to leverage one system for NGS and PCR testing in infectious disease and oncology.

All Sentosa® products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics. For more information, visit www.veladx.com.

