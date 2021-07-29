COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio, a Microsoft technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Velosio in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.
This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.
"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Velosio for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.
Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Office 365 family and Azure services to deliver innovative and fresh ideas across ERP, CRM, Power Platform, business intelligence, and cloud technology helping clients optimize their business operations. Every day we strive to enable clients to realize business value faster, simplify the process of deploying technology, acquire deeper data-driven insights, and explore ongoing innovation to drive business forward.
In addition to achieving the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award, Velosio was the proud recipient of multiple US and Worldwide awards for outstanding achievements in 2021, including the 2021 Microsoft US Dynamics 365 Business Central Partner of the Year and 2021 Worldwide Indirect Partner of the Year Finalist.
"The 2021 Microsoft Inner Circle along with worldwide and US performance awards, are testaments to Velosio's success in the Microsoft ecosystem and we're certainly proud of the recognition. We're even more honored by the 4000+ companies that have put their faith in our team to help them best leverage technology to innovate and achieve their respective goals," said Velosio President and CEO, Joseph Longo. "I am excited for another year of accomplishment in 2022 as we grow our direct and indirect provider business, bring new cloud solutions to market and continue to play a key role in our clients' success. "
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences for small and medium-sized businesses, and larger enterprises. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft Office 365 family, and Azure services. Our solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence, and Power Platform with industry expertise and solutions for Professional Services, Field Service, Agribusiness, and Distribution, and extends to NetSuite and Sage. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients across US and Canada.
About Stratos Cloud Alliance
Stratos Cloud Alliance is Velosio's Indirect Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program providing deep specialization in Dynamics 365 business solutions to support Indirect CSP Resellers' Microsoft Cloud initiatives. Stratos Cloud provides all the sales support, enablement, and services a partner needs to build a profitable cloud solutions business with Microsoft Dynamics 365. With over 33 years' experience implementing Dynamics business management solutions, Stratos Cloud offers partners a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, Customer Services, and flexible Partner Programs supporting transformation at the pace and investment level that is right for you. Stratos Cloud Alliance is a Microsoft certified ISV Development Center and holds over a dozen Microsoft Gold Competencies providing the know-how and experience partners want in an Indirect CSP Provider to support their business.
Media Contact
Bill Anderson, Velosio, 8887252555, banderson@velosio.com
SOURCE Velosio