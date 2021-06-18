COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio, a Microsoft technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, is honored to announce it has again been named one of the Bob Scott Top 100 VARs for 2021.
The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
This year, Velosio is ranked 6th overall, moving up from the 7th position in 2020.
"Velosio's rise in the ranking reflects the recent growth the company has experienced during a tough year for business," said Joe Longo, President and CEO of Velosio. "Every day, we're expanding our knowledge base and talent pool to continue to help our clients and partners drive their business forward with confidence."
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is available for download at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences for small and medium-sized businesses, and larger enterprises. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft Office 365 family, and Azure services. Our solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence, and Power Platform with industry expertise and solutions for Professional Services, Field Service, Agribusiness, and Distribution, and extends to NetSuite and Sage. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients across US and Canada.
