COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio, a technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, today announced that Jeff Edwards is joining the organization as Senior Vice President, Channels to lead its Microsoft Indirect CSP Business, Stratos Cloud Alliance.
Edwards brings over 30 years' experience working within the partner ecosystem, developing technology products, programs, and channels from concept to implementation. Prior to joining Velosio, Edwards was Vice President, Global Channels at Financial Force where he had responsibility for leading the global channel business. Additionally, Jeff brings 17 years' experience with Microsoft where he was responsible for setting strategy and supporting marketing, training, incentives, and branding programs for $1B+ Microsoft Dynamics partner channel. Edwards previous experience includes General Electric and Compaq Computer. Edwards holds a BS in Marketing and International Business from the University of Texas and a Microsoft Business Leadership Certificate from the Wharton School.
"We are fortunate to have someone of Jeff's caliber and experience to lead our Indirect Business," said Joe Longo, Velosio President and CEO. "With Stratos Cloud Alliance's growth plans, we are excited to have both an industry veteran and a long-time supporter of our company joining our leadership team. Edwards has a proven track record of execution, is partner focused, and has deep leadership capabilities. Furthermore, with his years at Microsoft, Edwards has a solid understanding of our products and partners."
"I am thrilled to be joining Velosio, a company with which I have collaborated deeply and admired during my time at Microsoft. The Indirect CSP program from Microsoft and the Stratus Cloud Alliance provide an unparalleled opportunity for partner growth," said Edwards. "I'm looking forward to developing and executing the strategy that drives continued growth for Velosio through Stratos Cloud Alliance."
About Stratos Cloud Alliance
Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA) is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) with deep specialization in Dynamics 365 business solutions to support Indirect CSP Resellers' Microsoft Cloud initiatives. SCA provides all the sales support, enablement, and services a partner needs to build a profitable cloud solutions business with Microsoft Dynamics 365. With over 33 years' experience implementing Dynamics business management solutions, SCA offers partners a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, Customer Services, and flexible Partner Programs supporting transformation at the pace and investment level that is right for you. SCA is a Microsoft certified ISV Development Center and holds over a dozen Microsoft Gold Competencies providing the know-how and experience partners want in an Indirect CSP Provider to support their business. http://www.dynamics365partner.com
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft 365 family and Azure services. The solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence and Power Platform, and extends to NetSuite and Sage. Velosio is the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365 and is a prominent Microsoft Master VAR. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients from more than 40 offices in the US and Canada.
