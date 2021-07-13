COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio today announced it has been named a finalist of Indirect Provider 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"We are humbled to have been recognized for our impact on the Microsoft partner ecosystem," said Jeff Edwards, senior vice president, Channels, Velosio. "Velosio's partner program, Stratos Cloud Alliance, offers partners deep specialization in business applications and provides all the services and partner enablement Microsoft Indirect CSP Resellers need to build or expand their cloud solution business with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Both this recognition and Velosio's 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award recognition for our accomplishments with Dynamics 365 Business Central highlight the impact our team has had on supporting our partner's growth."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Velosio was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services as an Indirect Provider.
The Indirect Provider Partner of the Year Award recognizes partner excellence in transforming the traditional transactional business model into a value-based, solution-provider model that reaches resellers at scale to drive usage, consumption, and customer acquisition growth throughout the partner channel.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences for small and medium-sized businesses, and larger enterprises. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft Office 365 family, and Azure services. Our solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence, and Power Platform with industry expertise and solutions for Professional Services, Field Service, Agribusiness, and Distribution. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients across US and Canada.
About Stratos Cloud Alliance
Stratos Cloud Alliance is Velosio's Indirect Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program providing deep specialization in Dynamics 365 business solutions to support Indirect CSP Resellers' Microsoft Cloud initiatives. Stratos Cloud provides all the sales support, enablement, and services a partner needs to build a profitable cloud solutions business with Microsoft Dynamics 365. With over 33 years' experience implementing Dynamics business management solutions, Stratos Cloud offers partners a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, Customer Services, and flexible Partner Programs supporting transformation at the pace and investment level that is right for you. Stratos Cloud Alliance is a Microsoft certified ISV Development Center and holds over a dozen Microsoft Gold Competencies providing the know-how and experience partners want in an Indirect CSP Provider to support their business.
