COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio, a technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small- and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team through both promotion and new team member acquisition.
"We are fortunate to have a leadership team of this caliber and experience to lead Velosio," said Joe Longo, President and CEO of Velosio. "In an effort to continue our substantial year-over-year growth and meet our strategic plans across the entire portfolio of solutions, practices, and channels, we are at a critical moment. Velosio desired to broaden our executive leadership team to successfully implement our strategy while also taking advantage of the market opportunities ahead. This team, along with our other SLT members, have a proven track record of execution, are client-focused, and have deep leadership capabilities."
Velosio has named Dominic Cristelli as Chief Sales Officer.
"It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers high-quality services and innovative solutions to its clients. The sole intent of Velosio is to serve our clients better than any other partner in the business. I am honored to be part of such a high-energy leadership team," Cristelli said.
The company also promoted Robbie Morrison to Chief Technology Officer.
"As the pace of business continues to accelerate, we are positioned to make it easier for companies to take advantage of the reliability, scalability and security of cloud solutions," Morrison said.
Velosio added new hire Dan Petschke as Chief Financial Officer, allowing Ray Cardonne to move into a dedicated Chief Operating Officer role.
"As an experienced financial executive, Dan Petschke joins Velosio from Dwellworks and brings significant finance and accounting expertise to our expanding leadership team," Cardonne said. "With Dan on the team, I am excited to focus on Velosio's operational processes to support our growth.
Petschke added, "I am excited to be joining an organization that delivers superior services and solutions to its customers and career opportunities for its employees."
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences for small and medium-sized businesses, and larger enterprises. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft Office 365 family, and Azure services. Our solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence, and Power Platform with industry expertise and solutions for Professional Services, Field Service, Agribusiness, and Distribution. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients across US and Canada.
