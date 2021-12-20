COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio, a technology partner specializing in cloud software solutions for SMB and emerging enterprises, today announced that it has won four Comparably Awards for Q42021:
- Best Company Culture
- Best CEO
- Best Company for Women
- Best Company for Diversity Awards.
Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, including compensation, leadership, and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance, and perks and benefits, providing an accurate and comprehensive look at what it's really like to work at companies. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, making it a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site.
"A company is the sum of its people," explained Velosio President & CEO Joe Longo. "These awards all recognize Velosio's deep commitment to our people, clients and partners."
Velosio Chief Human Resources Officer Liz Corey added, "Being awarded Best Company for Women and for Diversity recognizes how much our leadership team and our entire company has embraced the value of building a team based solely for their capabilities and the value they bring to customers."
Longo considers these awards as a testament to our diverse, inclusive, and dedicated team second only to the confidence of our clients and partners. Velosio is grounded in four pillars that guide our decisions. We believe in simplifying our clients' digital journey, sparking innovation and fresh ideas, providing guidance and peer insights, and helping our clients to realize business value faster. These pillars bond our team and help us to provide the best possible experience for all involved.
"I am proud of the culture we've built and humbled by the feedback from our team that led to our receiving awards for culture and fairness," he observes, "Velosio has always prided ourselves on our ability to innovate, understand our clients' needs and provide guidance. You simply cannot do that successfully without the perspective and expertise that comes from a diverse group of individuals aligned around common goals".
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft 365 family and Azure services. The solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence and Power Platform, and extends to NetSuite and Sage. As the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365, Velosio also provides licensing and support to hundreds of growing Microsoft partners throughout North America. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients from more than 40 offices in the US and Canada. https://www.velosio.com
