Vena Release vArmor AirPods 3 Case and Dual Tone AirTag case for maximum protection
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the first collection of cases for Apple's popular device accessories: AirPods 3 and AirTag. These new designs mark the future of product accessories for Vena to meet customers' needs in protection for their mobile phones and smart accessories.
"We've built our reputation with cases and accessories that are not only practical and protective but also stylish," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "As our customers' devices have evolved and expanded, so has our team's innovation to create product lines that continue to be trusted, secure and have contemporary designs. The release of the Vena vArmor AirPods 3 and Dual Tone AirTag cases are just the beginning of future development."
Maximum Protection for AirPods 3:
The all-new vArmor AirPods 3 case is inspired by the fan-loved vArmor phone case series and is the first brand extension of the core product line. The case features the signature heavy-duty, rugged protection to protect against accidental drops in addition to unique attributes including:
- Secure Lock - The secure lock mechanism keeps the case securely closed to prevent unintentional opening when stored inside bags, pockets, or when dropped. The secure locking mechanism can be opened one-handed via the latch on the side.
- Wireless Charging - The case is wireless charging compatible, contains cutouts and covers for the charging port, provides access to the pairing button, and keeps the LED indicator visible.
- Active Design - A stylish solution for an active lifestyle, this case is constructed from heavy-duty materials designed to stand up to any abuse you can throw at it. Clips easily with a carabiner to make carrying and securing your AirPods 3 even more convenient.
The Vena vArmor AirPods 3 Protective Case is currently available for $23.99. Order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off with code 50APPLEGEAR through June 27, 2022.
Decorative and Reliable Cases for AirTag:
Vena's Dual Tone AirTag case is tailored to store and protect the smart tracking device attached to any valuable item. Available in four colors that are interchangeable, the case provides reliable durability and aesthetic appeal. Product features also include:
- Superior Protection - The two hard PC shells completely cover the AirTag, providing full protection against dust, rain, scratches, and being dropped or bumped. With the TPU layer, the case is able to absorb shocks if the AirTag falls, making the case a great choice for outdoor activities, exercise, sports, or on kids or pets.
- Decorative and Reliable - This lightweight design is molded to tightly fit, comes in multiple colorways and attaches with a sleek iron keychain.
- Great Gift Option - This is the must-have case for anyone on the go or someone that identifies as forgetful. It not only ensures the AirTag is protected, it'll keep it securely attached to keychains, backpacks, purses, luggage, pets, sports gear, vehicles, and more.
The Vena Dual Tone AirTag case is currently available in gray, pink, red, or green for $24.99. Order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off with code 50APPLEGEAR through June 27, 2022.
Vena provides 24/7 customer support, a limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K,. and Canada.
About Vena Products
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
