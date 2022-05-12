The slim and simple case provides an affordable option without sacrificing protection
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, announced today the expansion of its OutCross series with the Google Pixel 6a smartphone cases. The simple and slim phone cases are available for pre-order on Vena's website.
"Our innovation at Vena continues with the release of the OutCross case for Google Pixel 6a," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "As a trusted source for phone cases, this new addition to our collection will live up to our promises on design and protection. We're looking to the future to keep expanding our product portfolio to meet consumer needs."
OutCross: Slim and Simple
The OutCross Google Pixel 6a case combines a sleek design with maximum protection. Features include:
- Slim Profile, Extra Strength: The dual-layer construction provides a soft inner TPU layer molded to securely fit the Google Pixel 6a without hindering the functionality of the phone's surfaces while the harder polycarbonate outer layer provides protection against drops, bumps, and scrapes.
- Top Drop Protection: Made from premium polycarbonate and shock-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane, this dual-layer case has been tested to meet top military drop standards. The CornerGuard® technology disperses the force from shock and impact throughout the case keeping phones safe.
- Stylish and Practical Design: Raised bezels around the front-screen and camera ensure that those surfaces stay scratch-free, even if placed face down or dropped.
- Precise Craftsmanship: Designed specifically for the Google Pixel 6a, the fit and finish of this product are second to none. Precise cutouts offer unobstructed access to all ports, speakers, and cameras. Buttons remain accessible and retain their original tactile feel, not spongy like other cases. This case is also compatible with contactless payment options such as Google Pay.
Vena OutCross for Google Pixel 6a:
- Vena OutCross Case for Google Pixel 6a (MSRP $29.99)
Pre-order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off with code 50Pixel6a through May 25. The Google Pixel 6a OutCross case will also be available on Amazon.
This is the second case to be released in the OutCross collection. Vena previously announced the OutCross cases for Samsung Galaxy A Phone Series, available now through the website.
Vena provides 24/7 customer support, a limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K,. and Canada. Vena cases and products are available internationally.
About Vena Products
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Tiffany Jackson, Vena, 952-994-6788, tiffany@lolared.com
SOURCE Vena