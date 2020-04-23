ST. PAUL, Minn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, is pleased to announce it will offer its popular all-in-one wallet case vCommute, together with vLuxe, Mirage, iSlide, Harmony, and vDiary cases for the recently launched Apple iPhone SE.
According to Apple, the new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic - the fastest chip in a smartphone - to handle the most demanding tasks and also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, with the starting price of $399. "We believe the new iPhone SE is a great addition for us to offer our quality affordable products to our customers," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena.
With advanced CornerGuard® technology, Vena cases are engineered to be shock-absorbent and disperse the force from impact throughout the case. Vena also offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices. The company offers 24/7 free customer support, free standard shipping to the USA, UK, and Canada, as well as a limited lifetime warranty on all its products.
vCommute Case – Stylish Practicality
- Patented wallet case with 3 hidden card slots to securely store IDs and payment cards
- Foldable leather flap on the back doubles as a kickstand that folds for comfortable viewing
- Works with Apple Pay and magnetic car mounts
- Dual-layer polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) with CornerGuard ® design meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high
- Available in two colors: Space Gray, and Rose Gold
The Vena vCommute for MSRP is $39.99 and is available at https://bit.ly/iPhoneSEvCommuteWeb
Amazon: https://bit.ly/vCommuteSE2020
vLuxe – Aesthetically Pleasing
- Premium polycarbonate (PC) frame with premium leather
- Works with wireless charging and Apple Pay
- Dual-layer PC and TPU with a raised bezel
- CornerGuard ® technology ensures all four corners of the case absorb and disperse drops
- Available in four colors: Burgundy-Gold, Navy Blue-Gold, Burgundy-Rose Gold, and Carbon Fiber-Space Gray
The Vena vLuxe MSRP is $29.99 and is available at https://bit.ly/iPhoneSEvLuxeWeb
Amazon: https://bit.ly/vLuxeSE2020
Vena Mirage – Slim 3-piece Slider Design
- 3-piece slider design with chrome accent
- Easy to install and remove for charging docks and other accessories
- Works with wireless charging and Apple Pay
- Polycarbonate (PC) shell with soft microfiber interior and raised bezel protects from everyday scratches and bumps
- Available in three colors: Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Black
The Vena Mirage MSRP is $24.99 and is available at https://bit.ly/iPhoneSEMirageWeb
Amazon: https://bit.ly/MirageSE2020
Vena iSlide – Simple and Sweet
- 2-piece slider design makes it easy to install and remove for charging docks
- Polycarbonate (PC) shell with soft microfiber interior and raised bezel protects from everyday scratches and bumps
- Works with wireless charging and Apple Pay
- Available in three colors: Coral Red, Lavender, and Champagne Gold.
The Vena iSlide MSRP is $24.99 and is available at https://bit.ly/iPhoneSEiSlideWeb
Amazon: https://bit.ly/VenaiSlideSE2020
Vena Harmony – Sleek and Stylish
- Clear hybrid case that highlights the beauty of the phone while hiding the metal plate for your magnetic car mount
- Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with a raised bezel
- CornerGuard ® technology ensures all four corners of the case absorb and disperse drops
- Works with wireless charging and Apple Pay
- Available in five colors: Teal, Space Black, Jet Black, Navy Blue, and Coral Red
The Vena Harmony MSRP is $24.99 and is available at https://bit.ly/iPhoneSEHarmonyWeb Amazon: https://bit.ly/HarmonySE2020
vDiary – Fashionable and Functional
- Leather wallet case with card slots and concealed compartments for IDs, credit or debit cards
- High-quality PU leather and TPU protects from scratches
- 7 slots for cards and a hidden pocket for cash
- Available in one color: Light Pink
The Vena vDiary MSRP is $11.99 and is available at https://bit.ly/iPhoneSEvDiaryWeb
Amazon:https://bit.ly/vDiarySE2020
About Vena Products
Vena was founded in Minnesota, USA. We are dedicated to helping you protect your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device - while maintaining the classy, minimalist, and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit https://www.venaproducts.com/.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Rodriguez
Firecracker PR
238534@email4pr.com
(888)317-4687 ext. 703