The slim and simple case provides an affordable option without sacrificing protection
ST. PAUL, Minn, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, announced today the expansion of its OutCross series with the Motorola moto g 5G smartphone cases. The simple and slim phone cases are available for pre-order on Vena's website.
"The OutCross smartphone cases that we've recently added to our reliable phone case portfolio brings innovation and consumer preferences together," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "The case itself is slim and simple, not adding extra bulk or complicated features that hinder the use of the phone while also bringing technology to the forefront of phone protection. You'll never have to worry when you hear the smack of your smartphone hitting a hard surface again. It's protected with a Vena case."
OutCross: Slim and Simple
The OutCross Motorola moto g 5G case combines a sleek design with maximum protection. Features include:
- Sleek and Strong for Design + Function: This case is designed for maximum protection without adding unnecessary bulk. The dual-layer construction provides a soft inner TPU lining molded to securely fit the Motorola moto g 5G without hindering the functionality of the phone's surfaces while the harder polycarbonate outside case provides protection against drops, bumps, and scrapes.
- High Performance Drop Protection: Made from premium polycarbonate and shock-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane, this dual-layer case has been tested to meet top military drop standards. With industry-leading CornerGuard® technology, the force from shock and impact is dispersed throughout the case and will keep phones safe.
- Compatible Design: Raised bezels around the front-screen and camera ensure that those surfaces stay scratch-free, even if placed face down or dropped.
- Precise Craftsmanship: Designed specifically for the Motorola moto g 5G series, the fit and finish of this product are second to none. Precise cutouts offer unobstructed access to all ports, speakers, and cameras. Buttons remain accessible and retain their original tactile feel, not spongy like other cases. This case is also compatible with contactless payment options such as Google Pay.
Vena OutCross for Motorola Moto G 5G:
Vena OutCross Case for Motorola G 5G Series (MSRP $29.99)
Pre-order now on Venaproducts.com for 50% off with code 50MotoG through June 24. The Motorola moto g 5G OutCross case will also be available on Amazon this summer.
This new smartphone case design marks the continued expansion of the Vena OutCross series. OutCross cases for Samsung Galaxy A Phone Series and Google Pixel 6a are available through the company website.
Vena provides 24/7 customer support, a limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K,. and Canada. Vena cases and products are available internationally.
About Vena Products
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist and chic appearance.
Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
