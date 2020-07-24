DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 18th edition of the report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Vending Machines Market to Reach US$146.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vending Machines estimated at US$134.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.7% CAGR to reach US$88.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Vending Machines market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Vending Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.13% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Product Types Segment Corners a 24.6% Share in 2020
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay
- Future of Vending Machines
- Market Structure: An Overview
- Market Outlook
- North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines
- European Market Attains Maturity
- Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth
- Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry
- Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice
- Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Azkoyen Group (Spain)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Glory Ltd. (Japan)
- Maas International Group (The Netherlands)
- Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
- Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan)
- SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- Vendors Exchange International (USA)
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry
- Mobile Payments
- Micro Markets
- Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines
- Telemetry
- Consolidation
- Customization - A Marketing Gimmick
- Data Analytics
- Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food
- Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth
- Going Cashless
- Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations
- Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending
- Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines
- Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry
- SandenVendo's Innovative Machines
- Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants
- New Expansion Valve
- Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market
- Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market
- Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth
- Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines
- Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market
- Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity
- Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines
- Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines
- Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines
- Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Productsto Witness Strong Demand
- Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines
- Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities
- Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines
- Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth
- Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending Machines
- Enhanced Product Variety
- Lower Service Costs
- Multiple Payment Options
- Fewer Regulatory Issues
- Challenges
- 24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines
- Vandalism: A Major Challenge
- Lack of Customization
- Cigarette Vending Machines Come Underthe Regulatory Scanner
- Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines by Select Country
- Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years
- Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines
- The Automated Era
- Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry
- Using Technology to Reduce Costs
- Employing Cashless Payment Technology
- Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth
- Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending
- Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine
- Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry
- Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending
- Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines
- Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience
- Technological Developments - Snippets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 116
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvmm34
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716